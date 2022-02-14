the new Miss between gaffe and controversy

The election of Miss Italy has finally taken place, after all the delays due to the covid. A girl was crowned and received the famous headband from Miss, but not everything went as smoothly as you might think.

Who is the new Miss Italy

The most beautiful crowned girl in all of Italy is Miss Napoli 2021, Palm Zeudi. 20 years old, originally from Scampia, she said:

“I tried the contest because who like me is born in complicated territories he must be able to find a way out “.

But it is not the only way for the girl, in fact she graduated from the Scientific High School and is studying Sociology at the University. Furthermore, she is the President of the association “The lantern of Scampia “, founded by the mother. It was in that territory that her path began, with a beauty contest in the notorious neighborhood, “Sails and fashion“.

The gaffe during the final

But the coronation was not without its unexpected twists! In fact, a glaring mistake has been made. In fact, Zeudi Di Palma was in third place because her name had been inserted in the envelope of the third classified. Instead, she was at the top of the rankings. The error apparently is due to the computer tools used.

In second place she ranked Gabriella Bagnasco, Miss Basilicata. Instead the third is there Lorena TonacciMiss Campania 2021.

The final result was obtained thanks to the vote of the jury of experts, chaired by Elisabetta Franchi is formed from Flaminia Bolzan, Arturo Brachetti And Jonathan Kashanian, which from the votes of the other misses eliminated during the previous stages of the competition. Zeudi Di Palma, following the victory, said:

“My biggest victory was bonding with all the girls. Instead of this crown, the most important thing is the bond created because a real family was created, a family called Miss Italy ”.

