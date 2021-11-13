the new model for communication is available

Credit transfer and invoice discount, since yesterday the new model for communication.

The provision of the Revenue Agency of 12 November 2021. The compilation instructions and the Technical specifications.

The changes to the model were made necessary by the approval of the anti-fraud decree. The government measure, published in the Official Gazette on 11 November and in force from the following day, provides for theextension of the compliance visa obligation for the use of deductions relating to building concessions.

In other words, qualified professionals will have to issue this visa not only for interventions related to the superbonus but also for renovation bonuses, eco-bonuses and facade bonuses.

The new approved measure also required interventions from the channel for communication relating to the assignment of the receivables of the Revenue Agency, which is temporarily unavailable since yesterday.

Credit transfer and invoice discount: the new communication model is available

The news regarding the assignment of credit and the discount on the invoice of building bonuses continue.

After the communication by the Inland Revenue on the temporary suspension of the communication channel for adaptation to the provisions of the anti-fraud decree, the provision of 12 November 2021 approves the new model.

Revenue Agency – Provision of 12 November 2021 Communication of the option relating to interventions for the recovery of the building stock, energy efficiency, seismic risk, photovoltaic systems and charging columns. Amendments to the provision of the Director of the Revenue Agency of 8 August 2020 and changes to the communication model approved with the provision of the Director of the Revenue Agency of 12 October 2020 and the related instructions and technical specifications for the electronic transmission of the communication approved with the provision of the Director of the Revenue Agency of 20 July 2021.

The extension provided by the law decree number 157 of 2021, which provides for themandatory compliance visa not only for the 110 percent super bonus but also for renovation bonuses, eco-bonuses and facade bonuses.

In addition to the new model, the provision of the Financial Administration also approves the instructions for compilation and the related technical specifications.

Revenue Agency – New model for credit transfer and invoice discount approved on November 12, 2021 Communication of the option relating to interventions for the recovery of the building stock, energy efficiency, seismic risk, photovoltaic systems and charging columns (Articles 119 and 121, decree-law n.34 of 2020).

Revenue Agency – New model for credit transfer and invoice discount approved on November 12, 2021 Instructions for compilation.

Revenue Agency – New model for credit transfer and invoice discount approved on November 12, 2021 Technical specifications.

The packet must be used to communicate the options for indirect use of deductions for interventions to restore the building stock, energy efficiency, seismic risk, photovoltaic systems and charging columns.

Credit transfer and invoice discount: what changes in the new model

The provision of 12 November 2021 integrates the previous provision of 8 August 2021, with which the implementing provisions of articles 119 and 121 of the Relaunch decree were approved.

The provision of 12 October 2020 approved the technical specifications of sending the model

The new ones had already been approved on 21 July 2021 instructions for filling in the model, acknowledging the interventions on article 119 of the Relaunch decree.

The latest update was made necessary by theinsertion of paragraph 1-ter of article 121 in the decree law 34 of 2020 by the anti-fraud decree, which introduces the mandatory compliance visa to certify the conditions that give the right to building deductions.

Change the panel A, in which the type of intervention, through the identification code of the job to be communicated.

If the intervention in question falls within the superbonus 110 percent then theappropriate box.

The approval of the provision in question is part of the steps necessary for the reactivation of the electronic channel for communication to the Revenue Agency, currently suspended.