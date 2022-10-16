The new model of Longoria, the president of Sporting justifies the 2 defeats and the classic against PSG tonight! The 3 OM news of this Sunday

Like every evening, FCM offers you the 3 OM news of the day! On the program this Sunday: The new model of Longoria, the president of Sporting justifies the 2 defeats and the classic against PSG tonight!

Pablo Longoria has a new model to develop OM

The Olympique de Marseille project has been led by Pablo Longoria since 2020. The Marseille president has a new model to develop the club.

Olympique de Marseille has undergone many changes in recent years. The Marseille project has started a new phase with Igor Tudor and Pablo Longoria. The Spanish president gave an interview to the AS newspaper this Sunday before the match against PSG. He explained having a club model.

Atalanta is a benchmark — Longoria

“I feel very good right now. I see it as an excellent opportunity to develop a project. And, of course, developing a project in such a passionate team is pleasant thanks to all the emotions that exist in Marseille. For someone who is passionate, experiencing these emotions is unique. (…) Atalanta is a benchmark. I think the economic gap that exists between many European teams and our reality, the way to reduce this gap is to play vertical, attractive football and try to get closer to it. For me, you have to play football with the means at your disposal. This is the key. It’s about trying to do your best with the means we have at the club, with the support of the owners, of course. I strongly believe in the economic rules that will be established in the championships. That’s why I say the Spanish method. Football must be done with economic rationality. I am a big supporter of the economic model applied in Spain. I think it’s the future of all championships.” Pablo Longoria – Source: As (10/16/22)

OM: The ridiculous justification of the president of Sporting after the double defeat!

Olympique de Marseille surprised everyone by winning their two matches against Sporting in the Champions League. Faced with the Portuguese press, the president of the Portuguese club released a ridiculous excuse…

In the Champions League, OM started badly with two defeats but recovered well by winning their double confrontation against Sporting! Facing the Portuguese press this week, the president of the Portuguese club gave a totally unfounded justification to explain his club’s two defeats.

It was quite normal for Sporting to lose–Varandas

“The club we have faced twice in a row is investing seriously to fight the hegemony of Paris Saint-Germain (France) and has more than double the wage bill of Sporting. When we talk about these two defeats, which everyone saw behind, with completely atypical and unexpected situations, it was completely normal for Sporting to lose. If any team had the responsibility to win, it was Marseille and not Sporting. I believe that Sporting had the ability to win both games if it was 11 against 11, but you have to be serious and rational in your analyses. In this Champions League, Sporting won their first victory in history in Germany, then we beat one of the best teams in the world, the first four in the Premier League. Then we had two games against a very strong team, in which there were completely atypical events that prevented us from discussing these games. » Frederico Varandas (President of Sporting) – Source: Press conference (15/10/22)

PSG – OM: Probable line-ups, TV channel, statistics… The match sheet!

Olympique de Marseille travels to Paris on behalf of the 11th day of Ligue 1. Eleven probable, group, statements, TV channel, weather… All the info of the pre-match can be found here!

What time ? What tv channel?

The meeting between Olympique de Marseille and PSG will take place at 8:45 p.m. in Paris. The match will be broadcast live on Prime Video.

The groups

Guardians:

Pau Lopez, Blanco, Ngapandouetnbu

Defenders:

Balerdi, Bailly, Kaboré, Tavares, Leg, Mbemba, Touré

Midfielders:

Rongier, Veretout, Gueye, Gerson, Guendouzi

Forwards:

Sanchez, Suarez, Harit, Under, Payet, Dieng

PSG

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat, Nordi Mukiele, El Chadaille Bitshiabu

Midfielders: Marco Verratti, Fabian Ruiz, Danilo Pereira, Renato Sanches, Vitinha, Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler, Warren Zaire-Emery, Ismaël Gharbi

Attackers: Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr, Leo Messi, Hugo Ekitike

The probable eleven

Olympic Marseille :

LopezMbemba Bailly Balerdi Clauss Rongier Veretout Tavares Guendouzi Harit

Sanchez

PSG :

Donnarumma Hakimi, Marquinhos, D. Pereira, Bernat Vitinha, Verratti, Fabian Ruiz Messi Neymar Mbappe

Stadium

This match will be played at the Parc des Princes (47,929 seats). Marseille supporters are banned from traveling.

The Referee of this PSG – OM

Main referee: Clément TURPIN

Assistant referees: Cyril GRINGORE and Nicolas DANOS

4th referee: Jérémy STINAT

Video assistant referees: François LETEXIER and Dominique JULIEN

👤 Main Referee

🚩 Assistant referees

⏱️ 4th referee

Weather

Weather forecast in Paris at 9 p.m.



– Cloudy (cloud cover 91%)

– Percentage of rain: 32%

– Temperature 17°C / felt 16°C

– Wind: ESE 11 km/h

– Humidity rate: 85%

Forecast accuweather.com

Matches OM VS PSG OM wins : 32 Draw : 20

PSG wins:

33

Pre-match statements “I will answer as I always answer on this subject. We have to take match after match, think about our way of playing and the consequence will be the points and the position in the standings. We fight, as a club fighting for Europe, to be at the highest level. It’s obviously unusual to have a club with such a higher budget, but history teaches us that it’s possible (to compete) but I’m not focusing on that. » Igor Tudor

– Source: Press conference (14/10/2022)