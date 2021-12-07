The new Moto Guzzi 2022 products

Here is the novelty with which the Casa Lariana opens a new course in segments in which it has been missing for too long. We can insert the V100 into what is today the concept of naked with the flaw of sports tourism. The aesthetics are characterized by this sort of single body that runs from the headlight (which is somewhat reminiscent of the Aprilia cousins) to under the rider’s saddle and the muscular tank with the typical shapes of Moto Guzzi bikes. The two-piece seat is spacious, despite the sporty tail cut. To attract curiosity, however, are some technical choices that make the Mandello a unique bike of its kind. Starting from the aerodynamic deflectors positioned on the 17.5 lt tank, which are activated automatically according to the speed and riding mode selected. Which, together with the electrically height-adjustable windshield, should guarantee true tourer protection. The electronic package also includes the 6-axis inertial platform, cruise control, Cornering ABS, traction control, 4 riding modes, engine brake and, in the top version, also the Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension. . The 5 “TFT color instrumentation, the LED optics with DRL and the” bending lights “system (with the pair of additional headlights present in the parabolas that illuminate the inside of the curve), complete a top class standard equipment. V100 Mandello will be available in two versions, with the “richer” version also equipped with a quickshifter, heated grips and a Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia platform that allows you to connect your smartphone to the instrumentation via Bluetooth (on which you can view the navigator’s indications directly on the instrumentation And then there is the engine, a twin V90 ° transverse … liquid-cooled; an evolution that has been awaited for years and which is finally a reality. Compact like no other Guzzi twin, it has a displacement of 1,042 cc, distribution double overhead shaft with four valves per cylinder and clutch in oil bath with hydraulic control. Power reaches 115 HP at rpm and torque at 105 Nm at rpm. Another element of this new engine and it is the intake and exhaust horns that run vertically, as well as the cardan shaft transmission hidden in a beautiful aluminum single-sided arm, with the output from the very low engine which should reduce the abrupt reactions on the suspension when opening and closing the throttle .

It will go on sale from October 2022 at an indicative price of 11,600 euros cim