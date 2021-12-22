The new Moto Guzzi V850 X is coming

Moto Guzzi announces, through a dedicated website (which was then immediately removed), the arrival of the new V850 X 2022, the bike that the company defines “a real production special, the heir to the technical excellence of the Moto Guzzi V7. Moto Guzzi V850 X is unconventional, brash, innovative. Abandon the classic V7 stylings to propose more modern, original and influenced by California motorcycle culture. Because the V850 X was born on the American west coast, from the creativity of the designers of the Piaggio Advanced Design Center directed by Miguel Galluzzi. The stylistic outpost located in Pasadena, where trends are born and go around the world“. There aren’t any photos of the bike yet, but the manufacturer declares that it will be “a synthesis between different worlds such as flat track and scrambler. It cannot be placed in a specific category because it represents the best of different motorcycle trends“

There are no pictures, but there are the first technical information of the bike: the engine will be the “eight and a half” derived from that of the V85 TT (the bike you see in the photos in the gallery). A 90 ° transverse V-twin which will deliver a power of 66.5 HP, thanks to the adoption of a new exhaust system created in collaboration with Arrow. Continental dual-channel ABS and MGCT traction control (adjustable to two levels or switchable) will be standard. The frame will be reinforced in the area of ​​the steering head and will be combined with a pair of Kayaba shock absorbers and a larger swingarm, which will house a rear tire with a larger section. Original equipment Michelin Anakee II tires. The weight of the bike will be 213 kg in running order.

We will then find digital instrumentation with a single circular dial that evokes the silhouette of the eagle. The information includes odometer, partial trip and daily trip, trip time, instant and average fuel consumption, clock, air temperature, average speed, traction control level, as well as the indication of the gear engaged and gearshifted, the value of which of minimum and maximum revolutions is adjustable by the user. The entire lighting system is LED but on the front the Moto Guzzi V850 X will adopt an innovative stylistic solution: a single LED headlight with DRL daytime running light that outlines the silhouette of the Moto Guzzi Eagle. The front fairing will be in one piece, with the two descending protections of the fork legs.

The new Moto Guzzi V850 X will be available in two color variants: the brighter Sunshine Yellow and the more sober Twilight Gray. There is also a weakened version, in line with the limitations of the A2 license.

At the moment these are all the information we have on the new Moto Guzzi V850 X. We just have to wait for the next few weeks to find out more, and see the bike.