The new motorcycle airbags proposed by the Piaggio Group and Autoliv

An idea that has been pursued for years by numerous builders and producers. That of producing a real motorcycle airbag, and not the usual device that inflates in the event of a collision or accident, integrated into the driver’s suit. And so, at the end of last year, Piaggio and Autoliv, world leader in automotive safety systems, started a collaboration for this very purpose.

The Piaggio Group, which, as we know, is one of the main manufacturers of scooters and motorcycles (and which we have recently seen achieving the best results in recent years), has signed a partnership agreement with Autolive, precisely, for the development of a airbags for two wheelsfor greater driving safety and peace of mind.

The agreement

The agreement was signed by the parties to jointly develop a type of innovative and revolutionary airbag. These are devices that will be mounted directly on the vehicle chassis and will open in milliseconds, ensuring greater protection for motorbike and scooter drivers, making the driving experience even more enjoyable.

Motorcycles are increasingly widespread in the world, a popularity due both to urbanization and urban densification, and to the convenience and ease of use of two-wheeled vehicles. Both modern motorcycles and scooters today are equipped with advanced safety systemssuch as ABS (AntiBlockierSystem) and ASR (Electronic Traction Control), and the provision of airbags will make a further contribution in this direction.

Mikael Bratt, CEO and President of Autoliv, said: “We are committed to the Saving More Lives project and to providing world-class life-saving solutions for mobility and society. That is why we are developing products that can specifically protect the most exposed road users. Development is an integral part of our sustainability agenda and a fundamental step towards our goal of saving 100,000 lives a year by 2030 “. Autoliv developed the initial concepts with advanced simulation tools and conducted full-scale crash tests. He will work with the Piaggio Group to further develop the product and evaluate its marketing potential.

Other devices on the market

Just a few days ago we presented a new airbag for motorcycles, based however on the technology included in clothing for motorcyclists. An innovative device, capable of autonomously detecting the moment in which to take action to protect the rider driving his two-wheeler, without him doing anything other than wearing his jacket. A system that is never seen, remains practically hidden and only comes out when there is more need, by going to protect falls.

His name is Fast Lock and is capable of replacing the activation cable that was previously used on similar airbags from other companies.

How does it work?

It is connected to the bike through a ring that the user finds included in the kit for sale, it controls the opening of the airbag in a mechanical way, recognizing situations of potential danger. The mechanical system that is inside the device is extremely reliable and its precision technology is of the highest level. And last but not least, it is also very easy to use, for everyone.

The principle with which the cable works is practically the same as the reel of the car seat belt: it keeps it under tension, however the cable remains free to slide and immediately blocks the sliding, activating the airbag, in the moment of a possible impact or left. In 5 thousandths it recognizes the emergency, the accident and the danger and gives the airbag the useful signal to activate.