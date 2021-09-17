the new movie with Chris Pratt ~

The Tomorrow War, which will arrive in our country with the title of The war of tomorrow, is the new film starring Chris Pratt. Let’s see what it is and when the release is scheduled.

The war of tomorrow, what is it about?

Judging from what we know so far, we are dealing with a classic sci-fi film with references to others in the same category. Part of the plot would in fact carry over to War of the Worlds, but also a Independence Day And Mission Impossible. After all Chris Pratt, also producer of the film, after the adventure of the various Guardians of the Galaxy is familiar with science fiction.

The Tomorrow War Amazon rights

A mix of genres

To explain this aspect is Chris McKay, director of the film. “I am very proud of this incredible cast and crew, they have all worked in difficult circumstances to create a unique and original sci-fi action… which is increasingly rare. Seeing this group of actors and technicians effortlessly mix action, horror, comedy and drama genres was a dream come true for me… and I hope that next summer it will also thrill the audience “.

The debut on Amazon Prime Video

“The Tomorrow War will be a global event that will surprise and entertain our customers around the world” explained Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Director Chris McKay masterfully crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi film that will keep viewers in suspense and touch their hearts with a heartwarming father-daughter story. We couldn’t be happier to continue our collaboration with Chris Pratt, who brings an incredible contribution to the film, as well as to work with David Ellison and the Skydance team to deliver this film to fans. “. Definitely, The war of tomorrow will be released on July 2nd exclusively in more than 240 countries.

The war of tomorrow: plot and protagonists

Now let’s see the plot in more detail. A group of time travelers, coming from 2051, carries a message heralding great misfortune: in thirty years, an alien race will wage a war with humans, having the upper hand. There is only one way to avoid this: gathering an army of soldiers and civilians and bringing them into 2051 to give support to those who are already fighting. One of the volunteers is of course the character played by Pratt, together with the father with whom he lost relations and a scientist (Yvonne Strahovski, already seen in the TV series Chuck). Below I link the trailer.