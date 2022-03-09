The new name of the Camp Nou has already been decided after a millionaire agreement

James 21 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 68 Views

2022-03-08

Just as Real Madrid is doing, the FC Barcelona also has a plan to remodel the stadium Camp Nou starting this 2022.

The great novelty is that the Barça house will have a new name, since the remodeling will become a reality thanks to an important agreement with a Swedish company.

See: Laporta talks about Messi’s departure and surprises with his confession; and he responds to Koeman’s attacks

Three weeks of negotiations with Spotifya multimedia services company, and the deal is practically done.

The stadium of FC Barcelona will be called now Spotify Camp Nouyes, it will be once the remodeling of the stage is finished, which will begin this year and is scheduled to end in 2025.

The Assembly has already approved the financing of 1,500 million euros to start the new project, which promises to be at the level of the great stages of the world.

In addition: For 110 thousand fans and will cost 1,500 million; the photos of the new Camp Nou

In the 2022-23 season, Barcelona will have no problem playing their home games in the Camp Noubut for the 2023-24 campaign he will have to go to another stadium.

The option is for the culé club to play at the Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc. The Barca will invest 20 million euros to be able to condition said stadium.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Real Madrid vs PSG Leonardo controversy due to foul on Donnarumma | Champions League

The sports director of PSG, Leonardo, assured that the elimination in the round of 16 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved