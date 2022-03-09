The new name of the Camp Nou has already been decided after a millionaire agreement

2022-03-08

Just as Real Madrid is doing, the FC Barcelona also has a plan to remodel the stadium Camp Nou starting this 2022.

The great novelty is that the Barça house will have a new name, since the remodeling will become a reality thanks to an important agreement with a Swedish company.

Three weeks of negotiations with Spotifya multimedia services company, and the deal is practically done.

The stadium of FC Barcelona will be called now Spotify Camp Nouyes, it will be once the remodeling of the stage is finished, which will begin this year and is scheduled to end in 2025.