the new name of the F1 2022 single-seater that celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Scuderia- Corriere.it

A new name dedicated to an important anniversary. The car that Ferrari will field in the championship of Formula 1 2022 will be called F1-75. The 68th single-seater built by Ferrari for Formula 1 combines the name of the category with the number 75 which refers to the anniversary that the Maranello-based company celebrates in 2022.

March 12, 1947 Enzo Ferrari in fact, for the first time he started the engine of the 125 S, the first car built in Maranello. Formula 1, with its spirit of competition and innovation, has always been fundamental for Ferrari and has played a leading role in the development of our road cars – said the president. John Elkann in a note published on the Scuderia’s official website -. So this year, when we celebrate the 75th anniversary of our car first coming out of the factory gates, we have decided to honor that spirit by calling our 2022 F1-75 car.