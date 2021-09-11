the new Netflix movie with Leonardo Di Caprio arrives at Christmas

There are 107 days to Christmas. And even if we still have our heads under the umbrella, Netflix brings us back to reality by anticipating what gifts await us under the tree. First on the list is Leonardo Dicaprio (maybe you can really have it as a Christmas gift), star of Don’t Look Up, the signed film Netflix which will be released, on the platform and in selected cinemas, on December 24th. Although we will have to wait a few more months, we can already give you some small spoilers on the plot.

The film, written and directed by Adam McKay (The big bet), tells the story of two humble astronomers who decide to go on a long media tour with the aim of warning humanity of the approach of a comet, destined to destroy the Earth. A film that, from the synopsis, appears the classic disaster movie American style, but this time all eyes are on a decidedly stellar cast, as they have not seen since the days of Ocean’s Eleven.

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) discover a comet in orbit within the solar system, which is located though on a collision course with the Earth. Alerting humanity of the imminent threat turns out to be more complex than expected. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set off on a tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent. Orlean president (Meryl Streep) to The Daily Rip station, a lively one morning show by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late becomes a feat for comic implications.

Don’t look up trailer: a disaster movie that has all the requirements to become a blockbuster

Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Dicaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Ariana Grande – which returns to the big screen – they will keep us company on Christmas Eve with the one who has all the credentials to be a blockbuster. Due to the caliber of the actors on the set, expectations on the film are skyrocketing. Also after the Oscar with The big bet in 2016, a film released by Netflix, Adam McKay prepares to perform the double miracle with a dose of political satire, without giving up some action old school.

Sara Radegonda

