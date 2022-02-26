The new Netflix movies for March – Movies and TV

The month of March arrives with an interesting list of original feature films that Netflix will release around the world, including films starring stars such as Ryan Reynolds, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lily Collins or Noomi Rapace.

These are the original movies that Netflix will debut in March:

Two against the ice (Wednesday 2)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (game of Thrones) stars in this survival drama based on the true story of an expedition of explorers who set out in 1909 on a journey into the inhospitable interior of Greenland. Directed by peter flint.

Pirates: The last treasure of the crown (Wednesday 2)

This South Korean adventure film follows a group of pirates from Korea’s Joseon era, who sail the seas in search of legendary treasure. Directed by Kim Joung Hoon.

Weekend in Croatia (Thursday 3)

This suspenseful film follows an American woman who travels to Croatia to find out what happened to her best friend, who disappeared in that country. leighton meester (gossip-girl) stars under the direction of Kim Farrant.

The invisible thread (Friday 4)

In this Italian film, a teenager makes a documentary about both of his parents, and accidentally discovers an unexpected truth about his own origins. With Philippo Timi, Francesco Scianna and Francesco Gheghi. Directed by Marco S. Puccioni.

The unhappy (Friday 4)

This Dutch comedy follows a woman in her thirties who has just lost her job and decides to reinvent herself, while her family desperately tries to find her a partner. With Maryam Hassouni. Directed by Daria Bukvić.

The desire in me (Tuesday 8)

This Polish historical drama follows a 1960s actress and singer who finds her career jeopardized by threats from a disgruntled government official. star Maria Debska and Leszek Lichota. directs Katarzyna Klimkiewicz.

A shadow in my eye (Wednesday 9)

A Danish war drama set during World War II, following several inhabitants of the city of Copenhagen whose lives are affected by an English bombardment that destroys a school full of children. Directed by Ole Bornedal.

The Adam Project (Friday the 11th)

The actor’s new collaboration Ryan Reynolds with shawn levyyour box office manager FreeGuy is a sci-fi adventure film that follows a pilot who travels back in time to the past to team up with his teenage self and save the world. Together with Reynolds they act Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldana.

Marilyn has black eyes (Tuesday 15)

An Italian comedy-drama about a couple who meet in a psychiatric hospital and, as part of their treatment, try to turn the health center into a restaurant. With Stefano Accorsi and Miriam Leone. Directed by Simone Godano.

Ruby’s rescue (Thursday 17)

This American drama follows a cop who teams up with an uncontrollable pup named Ruby, whom he tries to train to join an elite canine police unit. Starring Grant Gustindirected by katt shea.

Until we meet again (Friday the 18th)

This Spanish and Peruvian romantic comedy chronicles the meeting of a workaholic architect and an artist in Cusco, Peru, where the lives of both change radically. With maxi churches and Stephanie Cayo. Directed by Bruno Ascenzo.

Fruits of the wind (Friday 18)

An American suspense thriller in which a man breaks into an empty vacation home…until the home’s owner, a tycoon, and his young wife unexpectedly arrive. Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons star under the direction of Charlie McDowell.

Black Crab (Friday 18th)

This Swedish action film takes place in an apocalyptic future where a war has devastated Europe, and a soldier must cross a frozen sea to save her daughter. Starring Noomi Rapace. Directed by Adam Berg.

Ephemera like the sakura (Thursday 24)

This Japanese drama follows a young photographer who falls in love with an energetic hairstylist, but his future is altered by an unexpected twist of fate. Starring Nakajima Kento and Honoka Matsumotounder the direction of Yoshihiro Fukagawa.

Hail (Wednesday 30)

This Argentinian comedy follows a TV weather forecaster who becomes Public Enemy Number One when he fails to predict a devastating storm. Starring William Francelladirected by Mark Carnevale.