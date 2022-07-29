the new Netflix series from the creator of Emily in Paris

If it’s about experience in series, Darren Star can teach after two decades of career and the creating spaces like Melrose Place, sex and the city and your new bet: mismatched.

His second title for Netflix after the successful Emily in Pariswhere Star seeks to reaffirm his position as one of the mainstays of dramatic comedies alongside Jeffrey Richman.

The producer and screenwriter of series such as Fraser Y modern familywith which the ideologue of classics like Beverly Hills, 90210 teamed up to bring to life a history marked by change and a great city.

Two essential ingredients in her other space for streaming, with Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) taking on a new life in the City of Lights, which once again are combined in the story of Michael Lawson.

The character embodied by Neil Patrick Harris (christmas in 8 bit) who suffers from a sudden transformation in an existence marked, until then, by work and love tranquility.

The one that happens when with dedication, and without his suspecting it, he has organized a big surprise party to celebrate the 50th birthday of her partner of 17 years, Colin McKenna (Tuc Watkins).

A sudden return to singleness

However, the joy over the event turns to dismay when Colin tells Michael that he has decided to move out of the apartment they share in New York.since it needs “space”.

what suddenly puts 40+ real estate agent in the world of gay singles of the Big Apple, where he must learn to move after almost two decades of a stable relationship.

A condition that faces with the help of his friends: your colleague Suzanne Prentiss (Tisha Campbell)the weatherman Billy Jackson (Emerson Brooks) and the gallery owner Stanley James (Brooks Ashmanskas).

The ones that are key for him to understand how the Grindr dating app works and seek an explanation for the breakup with Colin. At the same time he competes in the world of real estate.

Where together with Suzanne they have the opportunity to sell the apartment of Claire Lewis (Marcia Gay Harden)a newly divorced wealthy woman who finds in Michael a soulmate where she can take refuge.

In a succession of labor and love misunderstandings that guide the eight chapters of an entertaining and easy to follow serieswhere Harris’s ability to make Michael someone as complicated as he is seductive is essential.

Watch on Netflix