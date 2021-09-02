the new Netflix thriller starring Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis stars in the new Netflix movie Luckiest Girl Alive adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name by Jessica Knoll

Netflix is ​​poised to deliver another high-tension thriller, starring and produced by Mila Kunis It is entitled Luckiest Girl Alive. The film will be an adaptation of the author’s best-selling novel of the same name Jessica Knoll who will also take care of the script and will be directed by Mike Barker, known for directing and executive producing the acclaimed TV series The Handmaid’s Tale, and also director of the long-awaited adaptation of The Sandman, from Neil Gaiman, again in collaboration with the streaming giant Netflix. Barker has also worked on series such as Fargo, Outlander And Broadchurch.

Luckiest Girl Alive will be produced by Bruna Papandrea And Jeanne Snow for Made Up Stories and from Erik Feig And Lucy Kitada for Picturestart (The Hunger Games, La La Land). Papandrea and Feig were involved in the film adaptation of Luckiest Girl Alive even before the book was published in 2015. The novel, since its release, has sold over a million copies and has been translated into 38 languages. The story is based on the personal experience of Knoll, a victim of sexual abuse, who stated that writing helped her, over time, to heal from that wound.

Synopsis: The protagonist Ani FaNelli seems to have everything she wants: a job that satisfies her, a perfect boyfriend and an equally enviable wardrobe. But in reality it is an invention, an attempt to distance oneself from a shocking past. As her wedding approaches, a documentary producer invites Ani to talk about that chilling incident that happened when she was a teenager and attended the prestigious Bradley School. Determined to silence the whispers of suspicion and guilt, Ani must carefully weigh her options when telling the whole truth could destroy the perfect life she has managed to build.

Currently only Mila Kunis is part of the cast and will play the protagonist Ani FaNelli. Luckiest Girl Alive is slated to begin production in 2021 and will then arrive on Netflix in 2022.