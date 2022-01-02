Last year Netflix gave us tons of truly breathtaking TV series. But not only great series, but also great films. Among these we can mention the last two: It was the hand of God and Don’t look up. The first film is directed by Paolo Sorrentino, the second has a truly stellar cast. In fact, among the actors there is Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep. But right at the end of 2021 the new Netflix TV series arrived that will leave us speechless and glued to the TV screen. First season, 6 episodes of about 40 minutes each and a very intriguing plot.

The various changes of Netflix

Netflix has made many changes this year. The most recent was the increase in subscription quotas. Netflix has stated that the reason is related to the high quality of the products supplied and those to come. And we can certainly say that he is keeping his word after seeing the two aforementioned films, even at the cast level. Given that the cachet of famous actors is around very high figures.

Another news that runs online, but in reality not true, is this maxi fine that Netflix would do to those who share their account. Of course this thing hasn’t been a genius for the platform for a long time, but between disagreeing and the maxi fine or shadowban there is a substantial difference. Surely Netflix could implement a more stringent policy over the next year.

The new Netflix TV series that will leave us speechless and glued to the TV screen

Now let’s talk about the new TV series released on December 30, 2021. This is called Kitz and is a German teen-drama series with a social background. The series tells the story of a Kitzbühel waitress who enters the luxurious world of a group of wealthy teenagers in Munich to take revenge on the girl she believes killed her brother. At the moment on Netflix there is only the first season, but as we all know, if it is a product that works, it will not be long in coming a second and maybe even a third season. Six 40-minute episodes to be enjoyed. We just have to prepare a hot herbal tea or a chocolate and enjoy the new Netflix TV series. Let’s try to watch an episode in the evening, otherwise in a few days we will have already finished it.

