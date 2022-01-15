The new next-gen Final Fantasy will take up a lot of space

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin has caused discussion since its announcement, thanks to a rather atypical presentation and a graphic (and playful) sector initially considered not at the top.

The action RPG by Team Ninja, also authors of Nioh And Nioh 2, had already shown some uncertainty following the demo that appeared in June last year.

Many players compared the trial version of the game to those based on the now old Unreal Engine 3, a not exactly exciting business card for a game of the saga of Final Fantasy.

It is also true that the promises to improve the product compared to what we saw previously bode well, although now another “bad” news has arrived, and it is the one relating to weight of the game on PS5.

Now, according to what was made known by the always reliable PlayStation Game Size via Twitter, it seems that the game will weigh well 71.5 GB on Sony consoles, all without the Day One patch.

It is, therefore, a total much higher than even the two chapters of Nioh, which weighed approximately half each.

Obviously, it is not clear whether this is weight definitely off the scale for such a game it is related to the amount of content present, or perhaps to some technical addition aimed at improving a graphics sector defined as obsolete by most.

In short, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin continues to discuss: the truth about the game we will most likely find out on March 18 next, when the game will see the light on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

