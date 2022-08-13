the new Neymar already ignites the Parc des Princes

What’s next after this ad

The new Neymar has arrived. For the big premiere of the 2022-2023 financial year at the Parc des Princes against Montpellier (5-2), all eyes were on the attacking trio of Paris Saint-Germain, lined up for the first time this season by Christophe Galtier . This is, of course, the attack formed by Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé, suspended for the Trophée des Champions against Nantes (4-0) then forfeited for the trip to Clermont (5-0) for the first meeting of the year in Ligue 1.

If the French international had a mixed evening, and the sevenfold Ballon d’Or was a little further back on the Parisian meadow, this was clearly not the case for the Brazilian star. The proof, Neymar, elected man of the match by our editorial team, offered himself a double, passing very close to the hat-trick, for the first outing of Paris SG this season in his lair. In the continuity of his last performances, both in preparation and during the first official matches, the international auriverde simply shone against the Héraultais.

A gala Neymar for the premiere at the Parc

Always also involved defensively, in replacement and recovery, the former Barça was the driving force of PSG against MHSC (98 balls touched, 4 key assists, 12/19 in the duel). Evidenced by his high recovery in the feet of Falaye Sacko, bringing the penalty obtained by Messi transformed without shaking by him (43rd). Starved to death, he also threw himself to preempt the exit of Jonas Omlin on a cross from Achraf Hakimi (51st). A sign that his determination is infallible, as he displayed an interesting complicity with Leo Messi against MHSC. Another detail that does not deceive: body language. The lucky ones present at the Park were able, in particular, to see one of their stars wince in the positive direction when, after a good effort to recover the ball, he could not scratch a touch (45th + 2).

Present in the mixed zone, Marco Verratti confirmed that his partner Auriverde was in Olympic form. ” He is very happy. With the players we have, when we see them happy, they pass it on to everyone: the teammates, the public. These are very important players. We want to be one of the best teams in the world. We need these players as much as possible. Ney, he does very good training. It feels gorgeous and I’m sure it will continue that way. » Neymar even got his standing ovation when he gave way to newcomer Hugo Ekitike (90th). Which proves, here too, that the Parisian public has reconciled with its number 10. A new confirmation that a brand new “Ney” has taken over PSG’s No. 10 announcing, perhaps, a great season in the French capital…