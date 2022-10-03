Health
The new Nobel Prize for medicine achieved something that seemed impossible with the genome of a Neanderthal
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
It will take several weeks to find out if NASA’s DART mission managed to deflect an asteroid
00:37
-
The White House wants airlines to explain in detail what they charge their passengers
00:29
-
The impressive images of the rescue of a family trapped on a car in a flood
00:24
-
Biden’s plan to forgive student debt will cost $400 billion over 10 years
00:20
-
Satellite images show the magnitude of the lines of cars to escape from Russia
00:28
-
Death toll rises to 17 in Russian school shooting
00:26
-
The search for a mother and her daughter who fell into a huge sinkhole in Guatemala is complicated
02:09
-
Shakira must go to trial accused of tax fraud. She faces up to eight years in jail.
00:30
-
On video: Chain short circuits generate panic in a town in El Salvador
00:58
-
While Puerto Rico desperately needs fuel, a diesel ship can’t unload
00:55
-
Ian’s track moves south and could make landfall in Sarasota carrying dangerous storm surge.
02:56
-
Fort Myers and other West Florida cities rush to shield against Hurricane Ian
01:48
-
People search for sand on Tampa-area beaches to protect their homes from flooding
02:19
-
The effects of Hurricane Ian are already being felt in Key West with rain and flooding
02:28
-
This is how ‘Miss Piggy’ hunts Hurricane Ian from the heights of the Gulf of Mexico
00:23
-
Ian can raise waves in Cuba up to 14 feet above normal levels
00:35
-
News Noon 09-28
-
The iconic march of women dressed as brides against domestic violence returns to New York
00:30
-
A refrigerator against a football stadium: details of NASA’s fascinating mission to deflect an asteroid
04:05
-
The first images of trucks crossing the border between Colombia and Venezuela after seven years of closure
01:43
-
UP NEXT
It will take several weeks to find out if NASA’s DART mission managed to deflect an asteroid
00:37
-
The White House wants airlines to explain in detail what they charge their passengers
00:29
-
The impressive images of the rescue of a family trapped on a car in a flood
00:24
-
Biden’s plan to forgive student debt will cost $400 billion over 10 years
00:20
-
Satellite images show the magnitude of the lines of cars to escape from Russia
00:28
-
Death toll rises to 17 in Russian school shooting
00:26
-
The search for a mother and her daughter who fell into a huge sinkhole in Guatemala is complicated
02:09
-
Shakira must go to trial accused of tax fraud. She faces up to eight years in jail.
00:30
-
On video: Chain short circuits generate panic in a town in El Salvador
00:58
-
While Puerto Rico desperately needs fuel, a diesel ship can’t unload
00:55
-
Ian’s track moves south and could make landfall in Sarasota carrying dangerous storm surge.
02:56
-
Fort Myers and other West Florida cities rush to shield against Hurricane Ian
01:48
-
People search for sand on Tampa-area beaches to protect their homes from flooding
02:19
-
The effects of Hurricane Ian are already being felt in Key West with rain and flooding
02:28
-
This is how ‘Miss Piggy’ hunts Hurricane Ian from the heights of the Gulf of Mexico
00:23
-
Ian can raise waves in Cuba up to 14 feet above normal levels
00:35
-
News Noon 09-28
-
The iconic march of women dressed as brides against domestic violence returns to New York
00:30
-
A refrigerator against a football stadium: details of NASA’s fascinating mission to deflect an asteroid
04:05
-
The first images of trucks crossing the border between Colombia and Venezuela after seven years of closure
01:43