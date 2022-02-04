The new Noemi enchants Sanremo with 15 kilos less: this is how she lost them

The new Noemi enchants Sanremo with its sensual looks that enhance the body that has become slender and toned with 15 kilos less. For the third evening of the festival, the 40-year-old singer wears a total black dress by Alberta Ferretti that enhances her, leaving the back bare and the navel uncovered. Her flat stomach with her abdominals in sight of her her redhead shows him proud also on her social network: her his ‘metamorphosis’, as she had defined it herself last year, referring to the title of her seventh album, makes it shine while paying homage to Anna Oxa, who in 1986 went on the stage of the Ariston with a dress very similar to hers. The Roman, Veronica Scopelliti at the registry office, enjoys the new one about her: to reveal as has lost the extra kilograms she didn’t like to have is her nutritionist.

It was Monica Germani who helped Noemi in his new path with a tailor-made regime, adapted to the artist’s lifestyle. The doctor, graduated in dieticians, also explains it in a book, “Your diet is you, free yourself from food obsessions and transform your life”from 1 February in bookstores, published by Mondadori.

“Heavy weight loss usually occurs in the first few months. Then there is the consolidation of habits, finally liberation: autonomy in the management of food – tells Germani al Everyday occurrence – Noemi she was courageous: she made a clean sweep of her way of approaching food. She has also put herself into the game internally. What seems like a secret is not at all: it is the result of study and experience. If an artist is always away for work and has lunch in restaurants and motorway cafes, it is necessary to build a regime suited to her needs. Leave the sandwich or main course at the restaurant. And then recover with a day balanced in nutrients “.

The expert also explains how she got to know Noemi: “I was the nutritionist of ‘Amici’ and had been working for a long time in the show business. One day I get a phone call: it’s her. She has a problem: something is wrong with her life. A major crisis made her change her relationship with food. She compensates for her discomfort by eating without rules. Then she will design a tailor-made diet for her. Without eliminating the whims that are good for you, the pub for example. But adding regular physical activity and healthy but not restrictive habits ”.

Monica Germani confides with what physical activity the singer keeps fit now: “The Tabata training method. Noemi she discovered it on her own and immediately felt it was hers. You see, my philosophy is not to build unshared lifestyles, on the contrary, a path in line with the patient’s character and personality. If a person lives between the sofa and the armchair eating hamburgers and fries, I will not be able to take him to the gym, if not for a few days. Then the body will rebel and frustration will be inevitable. Better then to balance the doses, replace the fries with low-calorie ones. Provide physical exercises from the sofa while watching TV. What matters is consistency “.

She is Noemi I’m still in touch: “We remained friends, see each other for checks and have our chats. She has been a great patient to me. I am glad that she has reached her healthy weight without restrictions. Renunciations make one sad. Instead, she is a happy woman ”.

Written by: the editorial staff on 4/2/2022.