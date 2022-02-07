the new (non) superheroes and the arrival date

On January 7, Amazon Prime Video released the first teaser of season three of The Boys (which you can find at the bottom of the page) as brief as it is revealing of Homelander’s (Anthony Starr) emotional state after the events of the previous season, that is, ready to explode. But along with the teaser came the arrival date and some new details revealed by showrunner Eric Kripke that he had finally managed to bring one of the Winchester brothers to his. Supernatural (and super long-lived) in The Boysaka Jensen Ackles.

Soldier Boy, Crimson Countess





Kripke revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly who had long wanted to bring Ackles in The Boysbut he also knew that, in his own words, the showrunner (who had replaced him in the meantime) of Supernatural he would have killed him if he had taken it away from him before the end of the series. Wrapping up what is arguably the CW’s longest-running series, Kripke sent the actor a description of the Soldier Boy character and the actor, though returning from fifteen years of filming, immediately agreed. So who is Soldier Boy? He is the head of the very first team of so to speak superheroes, the Payback, created during the Second World War by Vought, obviously using the infamous V serum. Soldier Boy was obviously born as a caricature of Captain America and was painted, at the time, as a sort of John Wayne, while in reality, as per Ackles’ description, he was as naïve as he was despicable.

Kripke has stated that Soldier Boy will bring humor, pathos and danger. Finally, his presence may not be limited to season three.

When we first see it in The Boysis found imprisoned for decades with a long beard worthy of the film Cast away (2000) with Tom Hanks. Then it will be put back in order and brought back to the fore. But who imprisoned him, why and who freed him, are mysteries to be solved.





With him comes Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead), or The Crimson Countess, a parody of the very current Scarlet Witch and also part of the Payback, which are defined as the Seven before the Seven. Her powers include flying and generating heat so intense that it melts people and things.

Many new arrivals





Literally, as not present in the original comic: Miles Gaston Villanueva will be Supersonic, ex-boyfriend of Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Sean Patrick Flanery (the two and soon three films The Boondock Saints) will play Gunpowder, a B-series supervillain with a passion for guns, and Nick Wechsler (the series Revenge) will be Blue Hawk.





There are no details on him either, but you can see him above with his very representative costume. But that’s not all.





Frances Turner arrives as Mother’s Milk’s wife (Laz Alonso) and the TNT twins, played by Kristin Booth and Jack Doolan. Also in this case there is no comic counterpart, but obviously they will be a couple… explosive.

Who returns





Claudia Doumit (Timeless, another Kripke series) or congressman Victoria Neuman becomes a permanent fixture in season three and it couldn’t be otherwise, as she was the one blowing heads throughout season two. However, her motives are all to be discovered, while it is certain that the all too good Hughie (Jack Quaid) who went to work with her as a volunteer, will end up involved in a story bigger than him.





Public relations officer Ashley Barrett (Colbie Minifie, Fear the Walking Dead), able not only to survive the catastrophes that occur around her but also to receive the post of Vice-President for Hero Management at Vought International. She too will become a regular character of the season. Wondering what happened to Stormfront (Aya Cash)? Kripke has stated that yes, she is still alive, but not having the power to regrow her limbs she is currently in the secret laboratory, reduced as we saw her in the season finale and, as said by the showrunner, if she deserves it. . Will we see her again? This is a secret she doesn’t want to reveal.

The eight episodes of season three of The Boys they will also debut with us on June 3 on Amazon Prime Video with three episodes at the same time, and then move on to the weekly cadence for the other five, but first, on the fourth of March, all eight episodes of the crazy animated series will arrive The Boys: Diabolicalwe leave you with the first teaser of season three of The Boys is that of The Boys: Diabolical.