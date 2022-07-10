The new novel by Paula Hawkins, author of ‘The Girl on the Train’

Paula Hawkinwho rose to fame with the best-selling book the girl on the trainreturns to Spain with his new novel: Blind point. The thriller will be in all bookstores next October 11 by Planetapublishing house in charge of publishing Hawkins’ books in our country.

Article continues after advertisement

The novel was published last April in English and, like its predecessors, was a complete success. Now, Spanish readers of Hawkins will be able to enjoy his new mystery.

The cover of the Spanish edition:

Cover of ‘Blind Spot’

Planet has described Blind Spot as <<an exciting novel in which we will discover that even the best-intentioned act can have tragic consequences. A story full of twists and turns superbly written by the undisputed queen of suspense.<<

Article continues after advertisement

Paula Hawkin began writing romance novels under the pseudonym Amy Silver, publishing books such as All I want for Christmas. However, it was his thriller the girl on the train the one that catapulted her to fame, getting more than 27 million readers all over the world. The novel was adapted into a film, starring Emily Blunt. His Spanish readers also have his new novel available, To simmer, investigating a murder in London.

Here is the official synopsis of the novel:

Since they were children Edie, Jake and Ryan have been inseparable. The three of them against the world. Edie thought her friendship could take on anything, so when her husband Jake is brutally murdered and her best friend Ryan is framed for the crime, her world falls apart.

Edie is alone for the first time in years in the cliff house she shared with Jake. She is grieving and she is afraid, and she has reason to be, because someone is watching her, someone who has been waiting for this moment. Now that Edie is vulnerable, the past she has desperately tried to run away from is about to knock on her door.