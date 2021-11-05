the new offer to attract even more users

Let’s find out together the latest proposal of the French manager Iliad who with this new invention is preparing to attract another large slice of users

Iliad continues its rise in Beautiful country and awaiting the arrival of the fixed network (there is no official date yet) has launched another super proposal for the mobile phone.

A move that should favor the achievement of 8 million users in Italy by November 16, 2021, the day on which the company will communicate the new financial results. In the latest report released on July 30, 2021, the achievement of 7.8 million users was reported with an increase of 600 thousand new customers obtained in the first half of 2021.

Iliad: the details of the new advantageous proposal

Returning to the latest interesting offer from the French group, this time it has created a package that will not leave anyone indifferent. For only 4.99 euros per month you can have unlimited minutes and text messages to all national numbers and 40 MB of data traffic.

For those who need a more substantial connection at 6.99 euros per month Iliad 40 GB is available, always with voice minutes and messages without limits to everyone. It is probably the right compromise between those who cannot do without the network and at the same time need to call.

Do not worry though, Iliad has also thought of the insatiable who in a month even need 80 GB. The other conditions are the same as in the two proposals above. It only changes the price of course it goes up to 7.99 euros per month.

For those who are already customers and want to change rates (at no additional cost), from 2 September 2021 it is possible to switch to Iliad Giga 120 which includes in addition to the substantial data offer, also inexhaustible minutes and text messages. All for 9.99 euros per month.

Just go to your “personal area” on the official website, click on “change offer” and follow the procedure. The change actually takes place on the date of the next renewal of the currently active offer. The only thing that changes is the contractual conditions to be respected, which will be those that entered into force on 25 May 2021 with the latest commercial offers.