the new offers valid only for today November 3rd

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
Also today Mediaworld Black November is back with a series of discounts valid only until 23:59 on Wednesday 3 November. Here are the active promotions for the video games, consoles and PC Gaming categories.

The Lenovo Legion C7 82EH0045IX gaming notebook costs 2,299 euros instead of 2,499 euros while the AOC G2790PX gaming monitor is in promotion at 299.99 euros, finally we point out the headphones
MSI Immerse GH30 V2 at 37.99 euros instead of 44.99 euros.

On the Mediaworld website you will find all the Black Friday offers, the chain offers one first anticipation of the Black Friday discounts until November 10th, waiting for the promotions that will go online for Black Friday on November 26th, Black Weekend on November 27th and 28th and Cyber ​​Monday on November 29th.

Many products on offer at a discounted price, including small and large appliances (refrigerators, ovens, air fryers, Dyson vacuum cleaner and the best brands), personal care and hygiene products such as electric toothbrushes, razors and epilators, Full HD, 4K and 8K televisions, Gaming PCs, consoles, video games, smartphones, tablets and products, Windows and Mac personal computers, drones, scooters, eBikes and many other items for a Black Friday dedicated to savings, online and in stores.

