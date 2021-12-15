the new official image leaves you breathless!

Here is a new image of Avatar 2 with the sea creatures of Pandora!

All the beauty and variety of the world created by James Cameron shine in the new official image released by EW. In the photo of Avatar 2 (obviously without the special effects typical of Cameron’s cinema) we see the Na’vi that inhabit the coral reef and other marine creatures of Pandora, which seem to live in harmony with the “blue inhabitants” of the planet. James Cameron is set to revisit Pandora’s moon more than ten years after the box office record of Avatar, the film that raised the bar for visual performance to never-before-seen levels, and its sequel will be no less!

In the new film, set 14 years after the original, heroes Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) are raising their children when the evil RDA returns to disrupt their peaceful existence. Seeking a safe haven, Jake and Neytiri flee with their children to the coral reef of Pandora where a Na’vi tribe named Metkayina. “Bora Bora on steroids”, so the manufacturer described the new environment Avatar Jon Landau in a recent interview. Indeed, the new image shows the Metkayina living in harmony with nature, in what appears to be a true virtual paradise! Looking closely at the image, it is possible to distinguish some interesting details on the Metkayina, which differentiate them from the Na’vi that inhabit the forest, including the gills on their arms and flattened tails (which, presumably, help them swim). The image is not clearly taken from the finished film, but is most likely a pre-rendering done before the actual shooting.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return as protagonists of the film alongside new (stellar) recruits Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel and CJ Jones. Other cast members of the first comeback film are: Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald and Sigourney Weaver. The sequels to Avatar they have all been postponed; the second, still without an official title, was supposed to hit theaters this December, but now will arrive on December 16, 2022; while Avatar 3 will debut two years later, on December 20, 2024.

