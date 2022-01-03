the new OLED TV range is leaked in the picture, there is also a 42-inch model – Nerd4.life

LG is about to present the new range of C2 OLED TV, intended to represent the 2022 evolution of the famous line of televisions with some interesting innovations, including the new unpublished cut from 42 inches, which could also be particularly interesting in the field of video games.

There is no official information yet because LG has not made a specific presentation, but some photos have leaked on the net, in addition to the classification of new products already carried out by the Korean National Radio Research Agency, which allows you to see which models are planned for 2022.

The C2 series, in particular, should consist of 6 models: 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 and finally 42 inches, making its absolute debut.

42-inch LG OLED C2 leaks into photos online

L’LG OLED42C2 is also particularly interesting in videogame terms, because it could be an excellent cut to use as monitor: although it is still a very large display, it could still be positioned in a “desk” position, considering that many currently use the 48-inch for a similar function.

Given the prohibitive costs of high-profile monitors, the use of an LG OLED TV as a monitor for PCs and consoles can be an optimal solution, considering the technology that characterizes these devices and the quality of the panels. Given the smaller and unprecedented size of the 42-inch, LG seems to have also equipped it with a pedestal different from the classic one seen in the other models, as emerges from the photo above. In recent days, LG has announced OLED EX panels with brightness increased by 30%.