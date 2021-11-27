the new Omicron variant has arrived in Europe. Today No Vax protests in Italy
In ISS monitoring, the RT in Italy is stable at 1.23, the incidence of Covid infections rises to 125. Yesterday’s infection bulletin: 13,686 cases and 51 deaths. Friuli Venezia Giulia towards the yellow zone, the new Omicron variant isolated in South Africa is scary. From Oxford: “Less effective vaccines against this mutation”. Minister Speranza: “Stop arrivals in Italy from 7 countries”. Today is a day of no vax processions throughout the country.
Over 261 million cases and 5.19 million deaths worldwide. UK, France, Germany and Israel block flights from several African countries. Netherlands, 61 passengers from South Africa positive results. First case of the new variant in Belgium. 3 cases in China: hundreds of flights canceled. State of emergency in New York against Omicron threat. Record of deaths in South Korea, new restrictions ready.
Naples, Alessandra De Rosa dies at 31: pregnant and positive at Covid she had given birth to 2 twins
Covid Veneto: 2,113 new cases and 6 victims in 24 hours
Veneto still exceeds two thousand infections in one day, with 2,113 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 511,449; there are 6 other victims, bringing deaths to 11,941. The regional bulletin reports it. The incidence of cases on 106,724 swabs (24,019 molecular and 81,705 rapid tests) is 1.97%. The current positives are 27,612, 1,358 more in 24 hours. The hospital pressure continues, with 488 admissions in the non-critical area (+26) and 90 (+1) in intensive care.
Netherlands: 61 people from South Africa positive about Covid
Bassetti: “That’s when we will do the fourth dose of the vaccine”
Speaking of a possible fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, the infectious disease specialist of the San Martino hospital in Genoa Matteo Bassetti addressed the issue during an interview with the program “A sheep’s day”, on Rai Radio 1: ” It could reasonably be done 12 months after the third, as a reminder “.
How many deaths from Coronavirus our country would have had without vaccines
The spread of the Omicron variant in the world
The Omicron variant scares the world, but it is already in Europe. One case found in Belgium, others in Israel. We see all the countries where it has already arrived.
Vaccine, Amref: “Bring more doses here to Africa or you will be inundated with variants of the virus”
“Give the vaccines to Africa, or the world will not be saved from Covid”: is the alarm raised by Githinji Gitahi, director of Amref Health Africa and head of the new African Covid-19 Response Commission, on the day the dangerous new Omicron variant emerged in Africa. The doctor explained to Repubblica: “This is a global pandemic. And since the world is interconnected, no one can feel safe until everyone is safe. There is no need to ban flights from South Africa, as you are doing. No need to barricade. the doors and windows, because in any case the virus will find its way. The most effective strategy – as well as the most ethical – is to make sure that everyone is vaccinated “.
Abrignani immunologist: “At Christmas do not invite unvaccinated relatives”
“On the new South African variant it is too early to draw conclusions. Cases are few and data fragmented. We first need to know how much more diffuse it is than the Delta variant and how much it escapes the vaccine-induced immune response. In the worst case scenario, greater diffusivity and ability to escape. to the immune response of the vaccine – we should do a booster with the modified vaccine dose. After all, it takes a few days to change the genetic sequence in the mRna vaccine and create a spike with the new variant. Then we have to wait for a small study and the new production. Moderna has already developed a modified vaccine for the Beta variant, which however has never succeeded in supplanting the Delta “. To say so, in an interview with Il Giornale, the immunologist Sergio Abrignani, full professor at the University of Milan, as well as a member of the Technical Scientific Committee. According to Abrignani it is “right” to block flights from South Africa to “mitigate any risk”. As for the third dose, “the booster is needed: a strong immune response is reacquired and triggers a long-memory response in the effector cells. For similarity with other vaccines, the booster, I would say it could immunize us for years,” he stresses.
India: “Only” 8,000 cases, lowest figure in 541 days
In India, ‘only’ 8,318 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the lowest figure in the last 541 days. This was announced by the Ministry of Health of New Delhi,
according to which there are 465 registered victims. According to the Times of India, there have been fewer than 20,000 cases for 50 consecutive days and less than 50,000 cases for 153 consecutive days.
South Korea: record deaths, government towards new restrictions
New record of victims and patients in critical condition due to the coronavirus in South Korea. In the last 24 hours, 52 deaths have been recorded, bringing the total to 3,492, according to reports from the Korean news agency Yonhap. As for the new cases, 4 thousand have been reported in the last 24 hours bringing the total toll to 436,968, according to the Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention. The number rose 167 from 3,901 on Friday, but fell from 4,115 on Wednesday, the highest since the country’s first case was reported in January 2020. Critically ill patients hit an all-time high of 634. 17 more than the previous day. The government reported Monday that it will announce stricter restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.
USA, state of emergency in New York State for the Omicron variant
The governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul, has declared a state of emergency in response to the new Omicron variant of Covid which threatens to reach the United States as well. Hochul also explained that the decision is linked to a number of infections in New York State which has returned to growth at levels never seen since last April.
The announcement comes after the Biden administration banned entry to the US from eight African states. The goal is to increase bed capacity in New York hospitals and address the problem of hospital staff shortages.
The news on Coronavirus Covid-19 today, Saturday 27 November
The new Coronavirus in Italy remain stable, yesterday they were 13,686. 557,180 swabs were carried out, a positive rate of 2.5% (+ 0.4%), while the deaths are 51. The currently positive ones rise to 166,598. The currently positives rise to 172,618 (+6,020). The total healed are 4,675,867 (+7,610). The region with the most daily cases is Lombardy.
This is the situation region by region:
- Lombardy: +2,209
- Veneto: +2036
- Campania: +899
- Emilia Romagna: +1353
- Lazio: +1566
- Piedmont: +860
- Sicily: +809
- Tuscany: +488
- Puglia: +243
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +636
- Brands: +575
- Liguria: +460
- Calabria: +272
- Abruzzo: +297
- PA Bolzano: +540
- Sardinia: +102
- Umbria: +83
- PA Trento: +138
- Basilicata: +44
- Molise: +30
- Aosta Valley: +46
Over 261 million cases and 5.19 million deaths worldwide. For Israeli CTS “Israel on the verge of a new wave of covid”. In the last week + 23% of covid cases in America, USA and Canada most affected countries. United Kingdom, France, Holland and Israel block flights from South Africa and other African countries First case of the new variant in Belgium 3 cases in China: hundreds of flights canceled State of emergency in New York against Omicron threat.