the new Omicron variant has arrived in Europe. Today No Vax protests in Italy

“On the new South African variant it is too early to draw conclusions. Cases are few and data fragmented. We first need to know how much more diffuse it is than the Delta variant and how much it escapes the vaccine-induced immune response. In the worst case scenario, greater diffusivity and ability to escape. to the immune response of the vaccine – we should do a booster with the modified vaccine dose. After all, it takes a few days to change the genetic sequence in the mRna vaccine and create a spike with the new variant. Then we have to wait for a small study and the new production. Moderna has already developed a modified vaccine for the Beta variant, which however has never succeeded in supplanting the Delta “. To say so, in an interview with Il Giornale, the immunologist Sergio Abrignani, full professor at the University of Milan, as well as a member of the Technical Scientific Committee. According to Abrignani it is “right” to block flights from South Africa to “mitigate any risk”. As for the third dose, “the booster is needed: a strong immune response is reacquired and triggers a long-memory response in the effector cells. For similarity with other vaccines, the booster, I would say it could immunize us for years,” he stresses.