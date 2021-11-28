the new OMICRON Variant is scary, Growing Contagions. Symptoms and Vaccines, what you need to know »ILMETEO.it

COVID: the new OMICRON Variant is scary, Growth Contagions. Symptoms and Vaccines, what you need to know

The new OMICRON variant is scaryThere new VARIANT Omicron, identified with the initials B.1.1.529, scares. The first sequenced cases were reported starting November 24 from laboratories in Botswana, Hong Kong (where the variant arrived carried by a traveler) and South Africa. THE relative growth numbers in the latter country were judged dizzying by the WHO. At the moment there are about 3,000 cases with a 25% increase compared to the previous week. The first case was also reported in Italy, in Campania.

It is estimated that around the 90% are due to the new variant, which would have supplanted the Delta. However, it is not certain that Omicron was born in South Africa: the identification, as reported by Corriere della Sera, also depends on the tracking capacity of the laboratories and the country (together with Botswana and Kenya) is the one that in Africa has the greater possibility of sequencing positives. Particularly, has 32 mutations in the spike protein (the part of the virus that vaccines use to trigger the immune system against Covid). If the spike protein changes, too antibodies raised by vaccines may not recognize it.

What are the symptoms? The South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the public institute of reference on infectious diseases, talks about symptoms similar to previous versions of the virus (including the presence of asymptomatic individuals).

They still serve at least two to three weeks of monitoring and laboratory tests to glimpse some answers. From the genome of the new variant, however, some not very reassuring details are deduced: “A partial immune escape is likely, but also that vaccines will still offer high levels of protection against hospitalization and death.”, speculate the South African scientists. The appeal from many sides is that for universal vaccination: the variants arise when the virus is left free to circulate.