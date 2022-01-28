the new one will be electric and will be born in 2024

EUROPEAN SUCCESS – With over six million units sold, the success of the Nissan Micra, spanning five generations, it spanned four decades. The first model saw the light in 1982, exactly forty years ago, but it is with the second series, identified by the design code K11 and produced between 1992 and 2002, that the Japanese house made its way into the hearts of European motorists. very soon revealing itself to be the trump card for driving sales and conquering new market shares in the Old Continent. And it is precisely by looking at Europe, whose automotive sector is in the midst of an epochal change as a result of the ecological transition, that Nissan has put theheir of his best-seller.

> Nissan has released the video below and the images on this page showing the shapes of the new Nissan Micra.

100% ELECTRIC – The new model, on whose name, at the moment, Nissan has not yet unbuttoned, will be designed in synergy with Renault, as part of the ambitious business plan with which the Renault Nissan Mitstubishi Alliance aims to launch 35 new cars electricity by 2030 (here to know more). The new one will also be fully electric Nissan Micra to which, in 2024, will give way to the current Micra, in production since 2017 and offered only with internal combustion engines. The new electric car will play a key role in the electrification process of the Nissan range, which in the coming months will expand in a “green” direction with the Ariya battery crossover and with the evolution of the e-Power hybrid system, which will debut in Europe with the new Qashqai and X-Trail.

SHARED ARCHITECTURE – The new Nissan Micra – if so, as it would seem logical, it will be called – it will be born on CMF B-EV platform of the Alliance, an architecture that will also be used for the production version of the Renault 5, unveiled in the form of a concept last year at the IAA Mobility in Munich. According to the Yokohama-based company, the new architecture, native to battery, should guarantee a reduction in production costs by 33%, as well as 10% higher energy efficiency than the current Renault Zoe, a model comparable in size and market positioning.

MADE IN FRANCE – The data relating to theautonomy mileage: Nissan speaks of even 400 kilometers with a full charge, a very wide range of action for a compact designed essentially for city use. The new baby-electric will join the roster of Nissan models produced by Renault in France: it will be assembled in the departments of Renault ElectriCity, the new electric industrial center that brings together the Douai, Maubeuge and Ruitz sites.