The new Opel Astra can be ordered from Ciminauto starting at 24,500 euros

Viterbo – Optionally with combustion engines or in the efficient plug-in hybrid version – The entry price of the five-door is lower than that of the predecessor model

Viterbo – sponsored – The new Opel Astra was presented in world premiere in Rüsselsheim for a few weeks and at the Ciminauto of Viterbo the latest generation of this hugely successful compact is already available for order. With its ‘bold and pure’ design and cutting-edge, innovative technologies, the new Opel Astra ushers in a new era.

The new Opel Astra

The entry price of the five-door model – turnkey in Italy, excluding IPT – is also lower than that of the previous model.

Numerous state-of-the-art assistance systems such as Crash Alert with Automatic Emergency Braking, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Speed ​​Limit Recognition or Driver Fatigue Detection are standard on each version. Brilliant performance is guaranteed right from the entry model by the 1.2-liter three-cylinder turbo petrol engine with direct injection (81 kW / 110 hp) with six-speed manual gearbox (fuel consumption in the combined cycle WLTP1: 5.5-5.4 l / 100 km, CO2 emissions of 126-123 g / km).

The new Opel Astra

Those who prefer to drive the new Opel Astra in electric mode will find the right offer right from the market launch. For the first time, in fact, the Opel Astra is now also available in this version. Customers will be able to drive the Opel Astra Hybrid Plug-in starting from the attractive price of 35,300 euros. The car ensures power and maximum efficiency: the hybrid version generates a system power of 133 kW / 180 hp and a maximum torque of 360 Newton meters (fuel consumption in the combined cycle WLTP1: 1.1-1.0 l / 100 km , CO2 emissions 26-22 g / km). In purely electric mode, the new Opel Astra Hybrid Plug-in can travel up to 60 km (WLTP2) with zero emissions. From the beginning of 2023, the drive range will be completed by the battery-electric Opel Astra-e.

“The ‘bold and pure’ design of the new Opel Astra will delight many customers. But our new compact model offers much more: particularly low fuel consumption combined with innovative technologies and a wide range of engines, petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid. Customers can immediately choose the right solution for them – based on their personal preferences and driving profile. Electric, efficient and exciting – here is the new Opel Astra “, said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, CEO Opel.

Attention to detail: the new Astra combines bold design and leading technologies

The new Opel Astra represents the brand’s stylistic manifesto. Dynamic as never before, with clean and taut surfaces, with a detox of superfluous elements and with the new face of the brand, Opel Vizor. This new car has been developed with passion and meticulousness, down to the smallest detail.

The new Opel Astra

The new Opel Astra is also distinguished by the technologies and assistance systems it brings to the compact class. Innovations that customers can otherwise only find on vehicles of higher segments. Among the wide range of systems available, the latest evolution of the Intelli-Lux LED® Pixel active headlights stands out, which does not blind other drivers. The system comes directly from Insignia, the Opel flagship and, with 168 LED elements, is at the forefront of the compact and mid-range market categories.

The new Opel Astra

A time jump occurred in the passenger compartment of the new generation of Opel Astra. With the fully digital Pure Panel, analogue instrumentation is delivered to history. The human-machine interface (HMI), with fresh and modern graphics, offers customers a pure and more intuitive experience. Passengers can use the new Opel Astra intuitively thanks to the very large touch screens, just like a smartphone.

Additionally, basic systems such as air conditioning can still be operated with physical switches and buttons. No Opel has ever been as intuitive and easy to use as the new Opel Astra.

Typically Opel is also the exceptional seating comfort of the new compact model. The front seats, developed in-house, are certified by AGR experts and, thanks to their exemplary ergonomics, are incredibly comfortable, especially on longer journeys. The driver is supported by state-of-the-art assistance systems, from the head up display to the Intelli-Vision camera with 360-degree vision.

The sleek Opel Astra 5-door can be ordered immediately and the first deliveries to customers are expected in early 2022. The sporty and elegant Opel Astra Sports Tourer will follow in the coming days.

Advertising information

December 27, 2021