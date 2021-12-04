The new Opel Astra Sports Tourer arrives in Italy

Also remove the last veils from Opel Astra Sports Tourer, the new family member of the German brand that aims to conquer the Italian public with modern lines, practicality and a lot of technology. In addition to petrol and diesel engines, it will be available immediately in two plug-in hybrid versions, thus becoming Opel’s first electric station wagon.

Practicality is one of the main reasons for choosing it again this time, thanks to the many solutions that help to keep Opel’s reputation in compact station wagons high. Increase the pace, but not The dimensions (it measures 464.2 x 186 x 148 cm, so it is 6 cm shorter than the model it replaces), which translated means greater roominess for passengers.

The 608 liters of trunk which reach 1,634 with the rear seats folded down (slightly lower than the numbers of the plug-in hybrid), the flat and mobile loading floor, the optional Intelli-Space system that allows access to tire repair kits and first aid, crammed into special compartments, without having to remove all the bags and bags crammed into the trunk, are just some of the features that make the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer a practical and smart car.

Apart from concreteness, the German station wagon takes a big step forward also in terms of design, starting with the so-called Opel Vizor, the new front that integrates daytime running lights, the front camera and the Intelli-Lux LED Pixel adaptive headlights. Similar play of lines and proportions on the rear with the compass of the Opel logo that matches the slim LED rear lights, identical to those of the new Astra 5-door version.

Climbing aboard this new Opel Astra Sports Tourer, how can we fail to notice the large touch screen of the infotainment system facing the driver, sitting on top of a series of physical controls and buttons to easily manage the climate control and more. For the rest, compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the presence of the semi-automatic assistance system Intelli-Drive 2.0, or the function of detecting hands on the steering wheel, functions available as an option, should be noted.

Question enginesfinally, the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer, soon on the list, in addition to the petrol and diesel models with six-speed gearbox, whose power ranges from 81 to 96 kW (110 to 130 hp), is also available in a plug version -in hybrid with 165 kW (220 hp), the version to which the eight-speed automatic gearbox is dedicated.