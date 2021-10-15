News

The new origins of Batman, told by Zdarsky and Di Giandomenico

Posted on
batman the knight comic dc comics

Starting in January 2022, DC Comics will tell a new version of Batman’s origins within the series The Knight, written by Chip Zdarksy (current writer of Dare devil for Marvel Comics) and designed by the Italian Carmine Di Giandomenico (who has already made for DC Flash).

Batman: The Knight, consisting of 10 issues, will be strongly inspired by Batman Begins, the 2005 film directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Christian Bale. The series will in fact tell the years of Bruce Wayne’s training, in the period in which the boy left Gotham following the murder of his parents.

The publishing house promises that it will be the “definitive” version of the character’s origins, which have already been told in depth several times in the past, as in Batman: Year one by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli or more recently in Batman: Year zero by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo.

Here are a few pages from the first issue of Batman: The Knight, which will be released in the United States on January 18:

batman the knight comic dc comics
batman the knight comic dc comics
batman the knight comic dc comics

Read also:

