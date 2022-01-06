the new patch introduces auto HDR on Xbox and other changes – Nerd4.life

Alan Wake Remastered gets a new one patch for its various versions, which among other things introduces support for the technology HDR car on Xbox and other changes, including stability improvements and miscellaneous bug fixes.

The version Xbox Series X | S gets the 2.0.0.5 patch, which as a specific feature introduces support for the auto HDR technology specific to Microsoft consoles, which basically applies a form of HDR a posteriori on the game, as happens with backwards compatible titles, in addition to several other new features.

The PS5 and PS4 versions get the patch 1.0.0.4, while the Xbox One version gets the update 1.0.0.9, which apart from the auto HDR correspond in most of the characteristics.

In particular, there is talk of an increase in stability of the game and fixed various bugs and glitches, in particular one from Episode 2 which prevented the achievement of the achievement “Reach the top of the mill”.

Among other things, some problems with audio lag and mono output that could emerge during some cutscenes are fixed. Particularly interesting is the fact that the screen seems to be mitigated tearing visible on Xbox One, as well as several other tweaks.

In the meantime, it turned out that Alan Wake Remastered sold well, you can learn more about it in our review.