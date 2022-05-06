The new PET and the renewed UOC of Nuclear Medicine were inaugurated at Miulli. The photos

With today’s inauguration of the renewed UOC of Nuclear Medicine and the arrival of the PET and of two new Gamma Chambers, the “F. Miulli ”of Acquaviva delle Fonti completes its diagnostic offer and takes an important step forward in the oncology field as well as in essential support in cardiology, neurology and endocrinology.

The themes of technology at the service of medical professionalism and the humanization of care they were at the center of the inaugural morning, with a conference that saw the participation of numerous authorities. Among these was the visit of Apostolic Nuncio HE Mons. Emil Paul Tscherrig, who stated in his speech: “Today’s inauguration of this new instrument, at the forefront of diagnosis and research, represents a further step in the continuous and demanding path of humanizing care and personalizing the medical approach . In the Scriptures, the healings performed by Jesus, corporal and spiritual, involve all the senses a person has. Touch is accompanied by the gaze, the word is accompanied by listening. May this model of proximity and care be, capable of enhancing and confirming the dignity of each person, whose healing begins when he feels he is being welcomed and accompanied “.

“The care of the sick person”, reiterated theArchbishop HE Mons. Giovanni Ricchiuti, Governor of the EE “F. Miulli ”,“ today requires the utmost in competence, professionalism, training, research and technological support. It is in this context that Miulli, in the wake of his own tradition, continues to walk and grow, wanting to offer the patient the best possible care ».

The regional councilor for health Rocco Palese he explained that Miulli’s new Pet is «a great diagnostic machine in the context of precision and personalized medicine. This PET – she added – will be able to offer an important contribution to oncological pathologies. Having these tools available already means being projected towards predictive medicine. The Miulli hospital and at the same time the regional health service are oriented towards offering more and more appropriate and advanced care in defense of the health of citizens ».

Miulli’s Nuclear Medicine, directed by Dr. Isabella Brunohas recently been completely renovated and is now also equipped with a Latest generation PET / CT tomograph which allows to improve diagnostic performance in oncology, cardiology and neurology. Thanks to new acquisition protocols and reconstruction algorithms, the diagnostic sensitivity has been increased even in those pathologies presenting with small lesions. The use of different radiopharmaceuticals in PET makes it possible to evaluate the lesions not only from a metabolic point of view, but also from a receptorial point of view. The use of PET is fundamental both in the diagnostic field and in the staging of oncological pathology, but above all it plays an important role in the evaluation of the response to treatment. A virtual simulation system with three mobile lasers was installed in the PET, which allows to improve the diagnostic accuracy and the precision in the retrieval of pre-treatment morpho-functional data.

The technological renewal of the Miulli also provided for the replacement of the older SPECT tomographs with two latest generation cameras range much more performingrespectively: a “Evo“, which is a system equipped with IQ collimators to improve cardiology diagnostics and Pin-Hole collimators to give a greater offer in the endocrinology field, and the Gamma Camera”Intevo“, which is a hybrid system where the functional imaging of the SPECT is associated with a CT scan for a better retrieval of morpho-functional data.

The staff of Nuclear Medicine, all highly specialized with national and international experiences, is actively involved in multidisciplinary groups with the aim of guaranteeing an appropriate diagnostic-therapeutic process for the patient who chooses to be treated at Miulli. In order for the patient to feel welcomed, during the restructuring process of the Nuclear Medicine Service, particular attention was paid to humanization, with the implementation of nature imaging and cable radio, so that sounds can alleviate the suffering of hospital care.