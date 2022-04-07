the new phase of the pandemic

Pharmacies in Andalusia and Navarra can now dispense Pfizer’s oral treatment -with electronic prescription and prior prescription and autovisa- for patients with a high risk of progressing to severe coronavirus and Catalonia assures that it is prepared to do so.

The General Council of Pharmaceutical Associations asks that the measure be extended to all communities: it considers that the administration will be more agile.

Go to a pharmacy to get a medicine against covid, with electronic prescription and prior prescription, it is already a reality. After two years of pandemic, since this week, since this Monday, pharmacies of Andalusia and Navarra They dispense Paxlovid, Pfizer’s oral pill for adult patients with coronavirus, not hospitalized, but at high risk of suffering from severe disease. What’s more, Catalonia She says she is prepared to follow that path. A measure that other communities are also studying, according to the General Council of Official Colleges of Pharmacists, who considers that the dispensing in the pharmacy would speed up its arrival to the sick.

Until last Friday, the autonomies had administered a total of 94,004,482 doses of the vaccines against the coronavirus in Spain, which already exceeds 39 million people with the full pattern. Some figures that lead our country to lead the percentages of people immunized against the disease. But there remains a group of patients for whom, beyond the vaccines, since the end of March, there is a therapeutic arsenal that is beginning to be available – yes, still in very measured quantities – in the autonomous communities.

In a new scenario in which the focus will be on the most vulnerable patients the first units of Paxlovid, from Pfizer, for patients with active infection, and Evusheld, AstraZeneca’s antiviral for the prevention of the disease in immunosuppressed people or people with severe allergies to vaccines, they are in the communities. The Ministry of Health. has acquired 344,000 treatments for use in the National Health System (SNS), supplied by Pfizer. In total, 11,900 doses of the drug. The goal of Ministry of Health is to achieve the distribution of 50,000 of these treatments for the first quarter of the year.

In the case of EvusheldAstraZeneca’s antiviral, currently the only medicine that pursues an indication of pre-exposure prophylaxis, that is, as a measure to prevent infection and risk of developing complications in people whose immune system does not work properly or with severe allergies to vaccines, Spain has closed the purchase of 30,000 treatments already administered to patients in hospitals.

hospital use

“Being able to have an outpatient dispensation is something very new,” says Elena Múñez, internist and physician at the Puerta del Hierro Hospital in Madrid, referring to the Pfizer drug. He details that, in this community, it has already begun to be administered since this week in hospitals. “The restriction of use is important because there is not much availability. It is dispensed through the electronic prescription and needs a self-visa from the prescribing doctor, “he adds.

The treatment, he continues, has shown its effectiveness in reducing hospital admissions and mortality in the vulnerable population, although it also has “many drug interactions, that is to say that with the usual treatment that some patients have, it cannot be taken”, recalls the doctor and, in addition, some added difficulty, such as the capsules themselves -three, every twelve hours and “of a considerable size”- which complicates its taking in older patients.

Its use is limited to adult patients, not hospitalized, but at high risk of severe-stage disease. According to Dr. Múñez, in Madrid, in some health centers, previously selected, Paxlovid can also be dispensed through Primary Care doctors who can identify these especially vulnerable patients. In this case, it will be the patients who must go to pick it up at those specific centers. Namely, it will not be dispensed in external pharmacies.

Dispensing in pharmacies

But, in other communities, they do consider that the drug reaches pharmacies. From Monday, Paxlovid can be dispensed in pharmacies of Andalusia and Navarrethey explain from the General Council of Pharmacists that, in addition, informs that Catalonia plans to do the same. The drug dispensed in pharmacies logically, it will be administered to the same target group of patients: people with severe immunity problems (such as transplant recipients or patients with blood cancer) and with other high-risk conditions regardless of vaccination status, unvaccinated people over 80 years of age or patients in the same situation over 65 years of age who have risk factors.

From the Department of Health of Cataloniaasked by this newspaper about whether the pharmacies will also dispense the Pfizer treatment, indicate: “The public health system of Catalonia is prepared to prescribe and serve Paxlovid.” They do not go into more detail.

The General Council of Colleges of Pharmacists requested just a few days ago, when the first shipments of the drug arrived in Spain, precisely that: its dispensing in pharmacies -through the network of 22,137 pharmacies and 55,000 community pharmacists- to streamline your administration.

The pharmacists stress that the treatment has been qualified by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) as “dispensable in community pharmacy with a fairly acceptable safety profile”. Although, for now, only Navarra and Andalusia have taken the step of dispensing Paxlovid in pharmacies, other communities are studying follow the same example, indicates the collegiate body.

The Pfizer treatment is only dispensed based on the prescriptions that are arriving at the pharmacies.

In each community it is different, the Andalusian Society of Pharmacists of Hospitals and Social Health Centers (SAFH). In the Andalusian apothecaries it is already being dispensed but they only attend according to the prescriptions that are arriving, they specify. The Andalusian Health Service (SAS) specifies that it is dispensed through pharmacies with an electronic prescription and that can be prescribed by both hospital and primary care. In addition, as established by the protocol of the Ministry of Health, remember, there will be a validation -autovisado- advance by pharmaceutical structures of the SAS.

In Navarra, also in hospitals

From the Department of Health of Navarra report that, as in Andalusia, the medicine will be dispensed in pharmacies and in hospital pharmacy services, depending on where the patient is being cared for. Paxlovid is indicated for the treatment of coronavirus disease in adults who do not require supplemental oxygen delivery and who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

The drug should be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis and within five days of the onset of symptoms.

Related news

The recommended dose is 300 mg (two 150 mg tablets) with 100 mg ritonavir (one 100 mg tablet), taken at the same time orally every 12 hours for five days, required from Ministry of Health of Andalusia. The drug should be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis and within five days of symptom onset. Doctors advise completing the five day treatment even if the patient requires hospitalization for a severe or critical form of the disease.

The Platform of Patient Organizations (POP) calls for “early access to new therapeutic alternatives.”