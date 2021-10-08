News

the new photo from the set immortalizes two famous stars of the film

The Mercenaries 4 is directed by Scott Waugh and sees new entries within the cast

The expendables (in original The Expenpendables) is an action franchise that, starting from 2010 from an idea of ​​the legendary Sylvester Stallone, revived the cinematic circuit with action films to be taken nothing seriously, with so many iconic stars involved, fighting and laughter. In the first three titles (the last one released in 2014), we saw the likes of Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Chuck Norris, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford, Wesley Snipes and many others. After many years and many rumors about it, finally, the start date of production of The Mercenaries 4.

The film arrives with a bit of skepticism behind it (the previous realization did not cash in as much as the first two titles), nevertheless the good old Sly seems to really believe in it, to the point of having shared, a few days ago, a video where he was intent to write part of the screenplay for the film. Fortunately, we have other news regarding the product: directly from Sylvester Stallone’s personal Instagram profile, in fact, we can see two new images (from the set of the work) that depict him in the company of Jason Statham (Wrath of Man, Hobbs & Shaw) co-starred with him from the first chapter.

Surely some curious previews that we hope will be accompanied by some behind the scenes videos. The Mercenaries 4 is produced by Campbell Grobman Films, Millenium Films And Nu Boyana Film Studios with the direction of Scott Waugh (The last descent, Need for Speed) and the screenplay by Spenser Cohen with a cast consisting, of course, of Jason Statham in the role of Lee Christmas, Sylvester Stallone who embodies Barney Ross, Dolph Lundgren who interprets Gunner Jensen, Andy Garcia who lends his face to a CIA agent, 50 Cent, Megan Fox and many others. We still don’t know when the release will hit theaters around the world.

Read also The mercenaries 4: Andy Garcia joins Sylvester Stallone in the cast of the film


