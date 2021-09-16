the new photo from the set shows the inhabitants of Atlantis

From the UK comes a new photo from the set of the anticipated sequel to Aquaman

Atlanteans strolling on a cold beach in the UK. That’s what the new leaked photo from the set of the highly anticipated DC sequel reveals Aquaman 2 starring Jason Momoa! He became famous with the series game of Thrones, Jason Momoa, he transformed into the DC superhero for a brief cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeHe later reprized the role of Arthur Curry in the under-appreciated 2017 film Justice League and, finally, in 2018 he was the protagonist of a film of his own. Aquaman made a bang at the box office, becoming the first DCEU film to gross $ 1 billion. After the success, a sequel was immediately in the works, which should be released in theaters in December 2022.

Read also Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa reveals the new costume of the protagonist

Titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the James Wan sequel will see hero Arthur Curry return to the scene after he takes the throne of Atlantis. Also returning to the cast are Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as King Orm, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane / Black Manta, who, this time, has a much bigger role. Aquaman 2 started filming in London in July and is still from the UK that he comes there new photo from the set, taken on the beach of Saunton Sands in Devon. The image isn’t exactly HD, but on closer inspection you can see a group of crew members gathered near two actors, standing on a platform over the water. It is not clear if they are stuntmen or actors, but it is certain that they are inhabitants of Atlantis. One of them wears a costume that could be that of the hero, while the other appears to be wearing a soldier’s armor, with a helmet with horns.