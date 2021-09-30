The new photos (incredible and romantic) of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Nora Ephron he could not have done better. Looking at the photos of Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck walking hand in hand in the autumn of Manhattan, in fact, the mind can only go to the most classic of the romantic comedies of the recently made cinema. And a little rom-com, these Bennifers, at least in their “public form”, really are: from the first family sightings, upon arrival in Venice to the passionate kisses “paparazzi view”, the relationship between Jen and Ben it is more than idyllic. It’s cinematic.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez KEVY, JWNY / IPA

Happy, very happy, beautiful indeed beautiful, for their new release the Bennifers have chosen, again, a matchy look and perfectly in tune with the season: coat Christian Dior of the fall / winter 2020 collection for her, a more casual outfit, with a cloth jacket and jeans for him who, of the two, is the one who literally showed off the best expression of bliss. Watching the two exchange a tender kiss, Affleck appeared in seventh heaven, bordering on incredulous, as just like the protagonist of a romantic comedy in the style of Notthing Hill or, given the season, Autumn in New York.

Loading... Advertisements Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck KEVY, JWNY / IPA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck KEVY, JWNY / IPA

And bien… what can we still expect from this new love story that seems to be marching at full speed towards the pinnacle of happiness? A family move all under one roof? A new vacation in Asia or Japan? A project together as a film or perhaps a TV series resulting from the partnership with Netflix? Or maybe a long-awaited yet incredible breakthrough might come? To posterity (and perhaps to jewelers) the arduous – and very romantic – sentence.