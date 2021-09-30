News

The new photos (incredible and romantic) of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Nora Ephron he could not have done better. Looking at the photos of Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck walking hand in hand in the autumn of Manhattan, in fact, the mind can only go to the most classic of the romantic comedies of the recently made cinema. And a little rom-com, these Bennifers, at least in their “public form”, really are: from the first family sightings, upon arrival in Venice to the passionate kisses “paparazzi view”, the relationship between Jen and Ben it is more than idyllic. It’s cinematic.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

KEVY, JWNY / IPA

Happy, very happy, beautiful indeed beautiful, for their new release the Bennifers have chosen, again, a matchy look and perfectly in tune with the season: coat Christian Dior of the fall / winter 2020 collection for her, a more casual outfit, with a cloth jacket and jeans for him who, of the two, is the one who literally showed off the best expression of bliss. Watching the two exchange a tender kiss, Affleck appeared in seventh heaven, bordering on incredulous, as just like the protagonist of a romantic comedy in the style of Notthing Hill or, given the season, Autumn in New York.

Loading...
Advertisements

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

KEVY, JWNY / IPA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

KEVY, JWNY / IPA

And bien… what can we still expect from this new love story that seems to be marching at full speed towards the pinnacle of happiness? A family move all under one roof? A new vacation in Asia or Japan? A project together as a film or perhaps a TV series resulting from the partnership with Netflix? Or maybe a long-awaited yet incredible breakthrough might come? To posterity (and perhaps to jewelers) the arduous – and very romantic – sentence.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

663
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
497
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
475
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
473
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
473
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
459
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
458
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
455
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
442
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top