The new photos of Ana de Armas in “Blonde”: See her identical transformation to bring Marilyn Monroe to life in the Netflix movie | Cinema | Entertainment

“Blonde” is undoubtedly one of the films most anticipated of Netflix for this year, which will be based on the life of the mythical actress Y model American Marilyn Monroewho will be played by the Cuban actress Anne of Arms.

The physical change of Ana de Armas

As reported by Hola magazine, Ana de Armas shared on her official account Instagrama sequence of Photographs where his changed look is evidenced to look similar to Marilyn.

In other images from the Cinema Solace film content account, the great work of the wardrobe experts is obvious, as the actress managed to look very similar to the star who broke many paradigms on female sexual freedom.

The book behind ‘Blonde’, the Marilyn Monroe biopic

In fact, the publication made compares the photos of real moments of Marilyn Monroe with the interpretation that Ana did for the film, where they are seen dressed very similarly.

First, and the most noticeable change, was the hair, since Ana has naturally brown hair, and to play Marilyn, she had to be blonde, as the title of the film says.

Second, Ana has big green eyes, and to interpret her character like Marilyn she must have worn bright blue contact lenses.

In another post, a photo session is also seen that is apparently part of a scene in the movie in which Marilyn models in sexy bodysuits and stockings. Even that change of look was faithful to the representation of what Marilyn Monroe was at the time.

“Blonde” on Netflix

The film “Blonde” is scheduled to be released on Netflix on September 28, and has other masterful participations such as that of Adrien Brody Brody playing Arthur Miller, who was a partner of Marilyn Monroe.

And the most recent post by Ana de Armas on Instagram is surprising, since it is the official photo of the film on Netflix, in which her face, with the new blonde features, looks almost identical to those of Marilyn Monroe. (AND)

