The new photos of Margot Robbie playing ‘Barbie’ shake social networks

margot robbie he has done it again. Social networks have burned with the appearance of the actress who will give life to ‘Barbie’ in one of the scenes where she goes out with Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, on a beach.

Robbie, paired with Gosling, shows up with a ‘bodysuit‘ with print of vivid colorsa visor of the same color and protections for the knees and elbows and roller skates of phosphor yellow color. With this striking ‘look’, the actors -especially Margot Robbie- have been the focus of thousands of comments from users eager to see the result of the film.

Related news

“There’s no way it’s not a movie“, A user pointed out on Twitter, and even the Taco Bell restaurant chain has spoken about it: “We are only going to see Barbie because of the plot. The plot: [los actores]” ensuring that the protagonists of the film point to a predictable big hit after the few Photographs that have been shown of the actors and the public reactions.

We’re only going to watch Barbie for the plot. The plot🤩: pic.twitter.com/KdWdLQDrbo — Taco Bell Spain (@TacoBellSpain) June 28, 2022

Premiere: in July 2023

‘Barbie’ will hit the big screen next year, specifically on July 21, 2023. A long-awaited date for all fans of the iconic Mattle dollwhich will be interpreted by margot robbiealong with a cast full of artists, including Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, and Will Ferrell.

There’s no way it’s not a movie. #Barbie pic.twitter.com/B9lxYzPd99 — Lucas Baini🧣 | Camera in Hand (@Lbaini) June 28, 2022