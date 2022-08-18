the new photos with grown-up Knox Pitt

Years go by, the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt grow up and the actress gladly shows how her 6 ex-puppies are becoming more and more beautiful. Unforgettable the Hollywood red carpet of Eternals where the actress posed with five of the children: Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox, with the only absent Pax. Nothing can be denied to Mum’s heart, but in this case we completely agree on the perfect traits of the Jolie-Pitt dynasty, and the proven proof is the last shot that portrays the actress with her son Knox Jolie Pitt, now grown up and almost as tall as her.

Hollywood Reporter captured a very sweet mom-son moment by giving them to us shots that portray Angelina Jolie and Knox as they go shopping. The photos were captured in Los Angeles, where the actress lives with her youngest children, a few steps from ex-husband Brad Pitt’s house, so that the two can share as much as possible the care of the boys, without tossing them excessively from side to side. In this case, the time of Knox was all dedicated to mom and together the two were paparazzi while holding paper bags full of Gelson’s delights.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

For informal going out, Angelina Jolie opted for a white Vince dress, with sleeveless wallet cut and V-neckline, accessorized with practical slippers and bag in the same shades of white and cream. Next to her and above all almost as tall as her, Knox Jolie Pitt enchanted fans with her increasingly evident resemblance to dad Brad Pitt. The boy, now 14, sported a casual look made up of The North Face T-shirt, black pants and sneakers. What is striking is his attitude: ash blonde hair and very blue eyes are combined with a round and serious face, just like that of dad Brad Pitt from a very young age. And the question arises spontaneously: are we facing a new movie star?

Not that Knox’s five brothers have anything to envy, quite the contrary. Maddox is the first child of Angelina and Brad, which the couple adopted from Cambodia in 2002 when the baby was seven months old. Now in his 20s, Maddox attended Seoul University, South Korea, with pride on his mom’s side. Then there is Pax, 17-year-old son adopted by Jolie in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnamwhen he was three years old, in 2007. Continuing we find Zahara, adopted by Ethiopia in 2005, and who is now 17 years old, often spells red carpet with mom, please see Variety’s Power Of Women gala in Beverly Hills. The list continues with Shiloh, the first daughter she had with her ex-husband Brad Pitt in Namibia, in 2007, which makes photographers and fans dream for her ever more pronounced resemblance to her mother Angelina. Let’s move on to Vivienne and Knox, the latest arrivals in the home of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pittborn twins in Nice, in 2008. Of her 6 children, Angelina Jolie is very proud, so much so that she told AND!: “They are great people and we are such a team, I am very, very lucky.”

Angelina Jolie and sons on the Eternals red carpet Samir HusseinGetty Images

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.