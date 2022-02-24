The new phrase “Nepo Baby” represents half of Hollywood: here’s what it means

ads

Have you ever watched a movie or TV show and wondered why an “up-and-coming” actor looks so familiar? Have you ever listened to an album and wondered why the musician sounds like you’ve heard it before? Part of this phenomenon can be explained in one sentence: “nepo baby.” Twitter has taken the term and turned it into a series of hilarious memes, but what does it mean? And who qualifies as a “nepo baby”?

Dakota Johnson and her mother Melanie Griffith.

What does “nepo baby” mean? It’s short for “baby nepotism.”

The phrase “nepo baby” was arguably coined after internet fans of Euphoria actress Maude Apatow realized she is the daughter of actress Leslie Mann and director Judd Apatow. Her character on the show, Lexi, is known for directing theatrically, something Maude also seems to be following in her father’s footsteps. Since then, tweets of all kinds have sprung up, highlighting celebrities and their famous connections.

One user wrote about actress Bianca Lawson: “The best nepo baby is Bianca Lawson, people didn’t know who her dad was until she married Beyoncé’s mom, they also didn’t know her mom had a Marvin Gaye baby or that her my uncle is Berry Gordy.”

Another user said: “Tracee Ellis Ross is the best baby nepo because some people don’t even know who her mom is lmao.” The mother of the actress is the incredible Diana Ross.

Zoë Kravitz and her mother Lisa Bonet.

The phrase “nepotism baby” refers to an actor, actress, or musician who possibly got a start in the entertainment industry based on who their parents are. Actor Ben Stiller launched into a tirade on Twitter several months ago arguing that he’s earned his way in the industry, despite having not one, but two famous parents.

A popular meme about “nepo babies” has also emerged. The first meme in particular takes photos of the independent musicians and says: “Never ask a woman how old she is. Never ask a man her salary. And never ask an independent musician why his parents’ names are in blue on Wikipedia.”

Diana Ross and her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross.

When people are underlined in blue on Wikipedia, it usually indicates that they are famous enough to have individual Wikipedia pages. Common examples of “nepo babies” in the independent music industry are Clairo, King Princess, Samia, and Julian Casablancas of The Strokes.

While memes are primarily for hilarity and light-hearted fun, a larger conversation is taking place about who has made their way in the entertainment industry. Being a “nepo baby” is generally seen as having a negative connotation, except for actors or musicians who recognize and accept the privilege of it (and hopefully use their privilege to make a change in the industry).

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, the daughter of actress Janet Leigh and actor Tony Curtis, told The New Yorker in 2019 that she attributes her early success entirely to her privilege as the daughter of two very famous actors.

Jamie Lee Curtis dressed as her mother’s ‘Psycho’ character, Janet Leigh.

Speaking of Halloween, she said: “I did many, many, many auditions… I’m sure I was the daughter of Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, and that my mother had been in Psycho, if you’re going to choose between this and this, choose the that his mother was in Psycho. I’m never going to pretend that I just got that on my own, like I’m a little girl out of nowhere figuring it out. Clearly, I had an advantage.”

Can nepotism in the entertainment industry be a good thing? Or will the recent attention to the phenomenon lead to a decline? Only time will tell.

