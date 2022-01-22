the new post-pandemic formula – Corriere.it starts

from Daniela Polizzi

The American giant of coffee shops closes the stores in corso di Porta Romana and via Turati, office areas that have suffered from the decline in flows, and starts the search for two new locations. The kiosks in the stations and the short stores

Of smaller dimensions but with innovative formulas. Like that of drive through, of the short store, that is of coffee counter in shopping malls, and gods kiosks in the stations. Retail services change in the post-pandemic era adapting to the needs of the consumer. And also Starbucks updates its model. The American giant of coffee shops, which in September celebrated the three years since its landing in Italy, starts from Milan which was the laboratory of the Seattle group with its Frappuccino, Cold brew and White chocolate mocha.

Starbucks not to reopen the stores in corso di Porta Romana and via Turati which have been most affected by the drop in flows, mainly related to work in offices which has left room for smart working. But certainly not a retreat, they specify in Seattle that he found in the Percassi group of Bergamo, partner and sole licensee for our country, the bridgehead for landing in the Peninsula. We believe in the Italian market, strategic and central in Europe, lets know the brand with the Siren. Which started the search for two new locations that will replace Porta Romana and Turati, whose staff have been relocated.

Indeed, Starbucks speaks of plans for future growth in Italy where the multinational coffee company already owns 14 stores, of which six are in Milan. The project in the country that coffee invented it inaugurate 26 stores concentrated in Northern and Central Italy, under the direction of Percassi. Four have already been opened in Turin, with the kiosk in the Porta Nuova Station, Arese, where there is short store in the mall, and finally Erbusco, near Brescia and Orio (Bergamo). The other 22 will arrive within two years, with a commitment to create in everything 300 jobs.

Starbucks therefore also tries its hand at new formats, merging the physical store experience with digital innovation, to meet customer needs. And this after a braking 2020, a year in which also the Reserve Roastery in piazza Cordusio

, strongly supported by the founder of Starbucks, Howard Schultz, – the temple of American coffee that stands on 2,300 square meters – has seen revenues halve, as happened for many retail groups.

The revision of the model in Italy takes place simultaneously on all markets where, however Starbucks has a plan to open 2,000 stores in the US, China and Europe expected by the end of the year, doubling the investments on partners in the various markets. Convinced that the restart and growth of revenues in 2021 – which ended in the consolidated financial statements closed at the end of September, increasing by 24% to 29.1 billion dollars – can also be replicated in 2021.

If you want to stay updated on news from Milan and Lombardy, subscribe for free to the Corriere Milano newsletter. It arrives every Saturday in your mailbox at 7am. Enough

click here.