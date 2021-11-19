the new poster praises Ben Affleck’s performance

The Tender Bar arrives on Amazon Prime Video on January 7, 2022

The Tender Bar is the new directorial film of George Clooney (Hail, Caesar, ER – Doctors on the front line) which returns to the camera afterwards The Midnight Sky, released on Netflix at the end of 2020. The realization, which is scripted by William Monahan (Oscar winner for non-original screenplay with The Departed – Good and Evil), is inspired by the journalist’s autobiographical novel Pulitzer Prize Winner JR Moehringer, The bar of high hopes, published in 2005. Inside the book, the man traces his first years of life, in particular from 7 to 25, a period in which in his father’s bar, a place that has proved extremely important for his formation.

As reported in a recent press release, the first poster of The Tender Bar which you can find above. In the poster, in addition to being there Ben Affleck who plays it uncle Charlie And Daniel Ranieri which lends the face to the youthful version of the protagonist (the adult one is embodied by Tye Sheridan), Ben Affleck’s interpretation is especially praised. According to Deadline , “The Tender Bar hits straight to the heart. Ben Affleck is unforgettable, in his best performance, in this positive film that we all need. “

Certainly excellent words that are spent not only for Affleck’s brilliant talent, but also for The Tender Bar which seems to be a really interesting movie. The feature film is produced by Big Indie Pictures And Smokehouse Pictures with a cast also consisting of Lily Rabe in the role of Mother, Christopher Lloyd in the part of Not no, Briana Middleton (Sidney), Rhenzy Feliz that embodies Wesley and many more. The realization comes straight on Amazon Prime Video on January 7, 2022.

Read also The Tender Bar: the trailer for George Clooney’s sweet comedy