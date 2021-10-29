the new poster reveals the official team of the Guardians of the Multiverse

In the last few hours, a magnificent poster art shared by the official account of What If …?, the first animated series of Marvel Studios and belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which portrays the official team complete with the brand new Guardians of the Multiverse. Among them obviously also the inevitable Captain Carter.

This exceptional alternative version of the Guardians of the Galaxy, where instead to protect there is the whole Marvel multiverse of which we have had only a small taste so far, Black Widow (Lake Bell, not Scarlett Johannson), T’Challa / Star-Lord (Chadwick Boseman), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell ), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and an alternate version of Gamora (Cynthia McWilliams, not Zoe Saldana).

As previously reported, Gamora and her new armor will be deepened in the second season of What If …? Speaking of the second season, the showrunners have anticipated what fans should expect from the new episodes of the Marvel Studios animated series. At one point he was asked if fans should expect to see some sort of backstory for the version of Gamora that is presented to us on the show: “Absolutely yes“, he answered. “Basically what happened is that we had planned an episode to launch almost at the beginning of the season which was very funny, light, all about Tony Stark and Gamora. However, due to the delays caused by the COVID pandemic one of our animators was hit hard and the episode was then postponed to Season 2 because it would not be completed in time.“.

Loading... Advertisements

For more information, we refer you to the review of the season finale of What If …? and the poster starring Gamora.