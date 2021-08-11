the new poster shows us the full cast

While waiting for its arrival at the cinema, a new poster of The French Dispatch, the new film by visionary director Wes Anderson

As the new promotional poster reminds us, The French Dispatch, the new film of the visionary mind of the Oscar nominee Wes Anderson, will arrive in Italian cinemas next 11 November. The film is one of the most anticipated of the next season, both because of the notoriety of its author, and for the extraordinary cast of actors who have been involved in the project.

Right on the stellar cast focuses the new poster of The French Dispatch. Inside we can in fact see wearing their stage costumes all the performers who took part in the production.

Wes Anderson’s new film is set in the twentieth century, in a fictional city in France. The weft follows the events narrated by the articles published in the latest issue of an American magazine, which is not by chance entitled The French Dispatch.

The aforementioned actors park The film features, among others: Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson. They are always part of the cast, although in minor roles: Liev Schreiber, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Lois Smith, Saoirse Ronan, Christoph Waltz, Cécile de France, Guillaume Gallienne, Jason Schwartzman, Tony Revolori, Rupert Friend, Henry Winkler, Bob Balaban and Hippolyte Girardot.

In addition to directing, Wes Anderson also wrote the screenplay of The French Dispatch. For its realization, it was based on a subject by Anderson &Roman Coppola & Hugo Guinness & Jason Schwartzman.

