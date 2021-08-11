News

the new poster shows us the full cast

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

While waiting for its arrival at the cinema, a new poster of The French Dispatch, the new film by visionary director Wes Anderson

As the new promotional poster reminds us, The French Dispatch, the new film of the visionary mind of the Oscar nominee Wes Anderson, will arrive in Italian cinemas next 11 November. The film is one of the most anticipated of the next season, both because of the notoriety of its author, and for the extraordinary cast of actors who have been involved in the project.

Right on the stellar cast focuses the new poster of The French Dispatch. Inside we can in fact see wearing their stage costumes all the performers who took part in the production.

The French Dispatch poster - Cinematographe.it

Loading...
Advertisements

Wes Anderson’s new film is set in the twentieth century, in a fictional city in France. The weft follows the events narrated by the articles published in the latest issue of an American magazine, which is not by chance entitled The French Dispatch.

The aforementioned actors park The film features, among others: Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson. They are always part of the cast, although in minor roles: Liev Schreiber, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Lois Smith, Saoirse Ronan, Christoph Waltz, Cécile de France, Guillaume Gallienne, Jason Schwartzman, Tony Revolori, Rupert Friend, Henry Winkler, Bob Balaban and Hippolyte Girardot.

In addition to directing, Wes Anderson also wrote the screenplay of The French Dispatch. For its realization, it was based on a subject by Anderson &Roman Coppola & Hugo Guinness & Jason Schwartzman.

Read Also – Cannes 2021 – The French Dispatch: review of the film by Wes Anderson

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

451
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
430
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
413
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
359
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
331
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
320
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
318
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
309
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
305
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
289
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top