the new poster with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

December 16, 2021

December 16, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally in cinemas but Tom Holland it has no intention of stopping. The actor will soon return to theaters with Uncharted, a film that will see him alongside Mark Wahlberg. Today we show you the new poster.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film will hit theaters on February 17, 2022. There will also be a cast Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas.

The plot of the movie

Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the crafty young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to audiences in his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). . In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for “the greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

Watch the movie trailer

The video game series

Indiana Jones style adventure, Uncharted is based on the video game saga of the same name developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

The series follows the story of Nathan Drake, a young treasure hunter and descendant of the explorer Sir Francis Drake. To date, the series has four main chapters and two spin-offs.

Uncharted is the first film adaptation of the series which, since 2007, has fascinated millions of players around the world.

