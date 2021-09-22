the new posters featuring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer

On the official account of The Last Duel for the social network Twitter, the new official character posters have sprung up that turn the spotlight on the four protagonists of the film by Ridley Scott, interpreted by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Adam Driver And Jodie Comer.

The historical drama, the first of three new feature films coming from Ridley Scott, garnered rave reviews since its premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month: set in 14th-century France, the story sees Marguerite de Thibouville ( Jodie Comer) claim that she was the victim of sexual assault at the hands of her husband’s best friend, Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), who at that point in order to defend his and his wife’s honor is forced to challenge in duel the accused, Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), asking for a trial by combat: their clash will go down in history as the last legal duel in French history.

The Last Duel it has also been talked about because boasts the first screenplay written by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon by the Academy Award won for Good Will Hunting almost twenty-five years ago: the script was co-written by the two ‘Bostonian’ friends together with Nicole Holofcener. The ensemble cast also includes Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Sam Hazeldine and Michael McElhatton.

The release date is set for October 15 next October as an exclusive of the cinemas. Below you can see the four character posters. What are your expectations for the film? Tell us in the comments.