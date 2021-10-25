News

The new powers of Bitcoin mining

As of September 2019, Bitcoin miners in China accounted for around 76% of all global energy used for cryptocurrency mining.

However, after the recent repression of the country which banned its use, the landscape has changed radically.

The “Bitcoin mining” refers to a crypto mining process. Bitcoins are mined by so-called miners, who through powerful computing centers (very expensive in terms of consumption), generate a new amount of BTC that adds to the world base.

In 2019, miners with IP addresses allocated in the United States used only the 4.1% of the total energy. To date, they have grown and occupy a slice equal to 35%. Many focus on Texas thanks to the abundance of energy, especially renewable.

Data from the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance shows that the Kazakhstan made a significant change.

Interestingly, the country has seen mining activities grow by over thirteen times, increasing its share from1.4% in September 2019, al 18.1% in September 2021.

This is mainly due to the fact that in Kazakhstan energy has a very low cost. This choice is also favored by the cold climate that allows the production systems to cool down quickly.

