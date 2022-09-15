The new Prada perfume is also the most special

Floral and intense, Prada Paradoxe It is a perfume with which it is impossible to go unnoticed. The predominant notes of neroli and jasminea touch of ambroxanand a delicious bouquet of white flowers, along with top notes of pear, tangerine orange and bergamot, are responsible for creating this magic. Sensual but with a fresh touch, she is able to bring together the avant-garde spirit of Prada with timelessness, innovation and nature. And as a final culmination, a bottle that recreates the shape of the brand’s logo in three dimensions, but with a distinctive touch: inclined.

Prada Paradoxe represents the unique ability of women to express themselves in a thousand ways at any given time. “The very name of this new women’s fragrance suggests a playful essence and a desire to never take anything for granted,” he explains. Yann Andrea, international manager of Prada Beauty at L’Oréal.

Prada Paradoxe, by Prada – SHOP. ©Prada.

An invitation, in the form of a perfume, to redefine the relationship we have with ourselves. An internal dialogue in which everything that we are and what makes us be that way participates.

SUBSCRIBE HERE to our newsletter to receive all Glamor news.

This interests you: