The new preventive communication of occasional self-employment

Since last December 21, 2021, the new prior communication of occasional work to the labor inspectorate is mandatory: here are the rules for fulfilling the new obligation in this first phase for which the specific forms are still missing

As is known, the Law Decree n. 146 of 21 October 2021, converted into Law no. 215 of 17 December 2021, introduced a new specific prior communication for the “occasional self-employment“.

Note: Law no. 215 of 17 December 2021 (effective from 21 December 2021) provides for the application of a provision for the suspension of entrepreneurial activity to be adopted in the event that there is employment of personnel equal to or greater than 10% of the workers present on the workplace, at the time of inspection access, without prior notification of the establishment of the employment relationship (for the purposes of the calculation, occasional self-employed workers are included in the absence of the new conditions introduced by the Legislator).

OCCASIONAL WORK: ANALYSIS OF THE NEW OBLIGATION OF PREVENTIVE COMMUNICATION

In order to be able to deepen the subject, with this contribution, we proceed to analyze the current legislation in the light of the latest innovations introduced.

