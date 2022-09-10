The new Princess of Wales, from commoner to future queen



The new Princess of Wales has become a role model for royalty since joining Britain’s most famous family, displaying poise in her public appearances and dodging harsh criticism leveled at her sister-in-law Meghan.

Catherine married the now heir to the throne, Prince William, in 2011 and has been gaining prominence in public appearances as Queen Elizabeth II reduced her schedule of activities.

The couple, both in their 40s, played an important role during the coronavirus pandemic and have emerged in recent years among the most popular members of the Crown after the late sovereign.

Before Kate Middleton, and then Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, the new Princess of Wales is the daughter of a businessman and a flight attendant, Michael and Carole Middleton.

She studied at a prestigious private school, Marlborough College, and began dating Guillermo while studying art history at the University of Saint Andrews in Scotland.

The couple has stayed together ever since, except for a brief breakup in 2007 that Kate says made her “a stronger person.”

She briefly worked as a buyer at luxury fashion chain Jigsaw before her wedding in London’s historic Westminster Abbey in 2011, at which she wore a lace-sleeved Alexander McQueen creation.

William’s decision to marry “a commoner” after a long relationship contrasts with the 1981 wedding of his father, now King Charles III, to the aristocrat Diana Spencer, just 20 years old, 12 his junior.

Since the link, Kate has explained little about her experience in the Crown, unlike her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, who married William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, in 2018.

The couple caused astonishment by giving up their royal duties and moving to the United States in March 2020. From there, they began to criticize life in the palace.

Meghan, a former television actress in the United States, told Oprah Winfrey in an interview in March 2021 that she had a frosty reception and denounced harassment by the tabloids.

In the early days of their relationship, photographers also followed Kate’s every move, drawing parallels to the media treatment of William’s mother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997.

It was also published that William’s friends laughed at his new mother-in-law’s profession and that courtiers criticized her for not using sufficiently “elegant” phrases.

Guillermo, however, spoke of the affectionate relationship he had with his wife’s parents.

– Kate vs. Meghan –

In 2013, Kate gave birth to Prince George, who will be next in line to the throne after William. Then Princess Charlotte would arrive in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018.

The princess spoke of her struggles with morning sickness, confessing on a podcast that she “wasn’t the happiest pregnant woman.”

At the time, Prince Harry was often photographed at events with his brother and sister-in-law, appearing relaxed and affectionate in their company.

When Meghan burst onto the scene, the couples seemed to hit it off, prompting predictions that the four of them would be the face of the modern monarchy.

But shortly after Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, rumors of an estrangement began to surface.

The Sun tabloid reported in November of that year that Meghan had made Kate cry during her daughter Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress fitting.

In the interview with Oprah, Meghan assured that it was just the opposite, but that Kate apologized and sent her flowers. She regretted, however, that Buckingham Palace had never corrected the information.

Relentless British tabloids have been criticized for treating mestizo Meghan in a way that Kate never did, a point that was not lost on Harry.

In November 2016, shortly after making their relationship public, Enrique assured that “a limit had been crossed” and denounced comments with “racial tones”.

After the couple publicly accused the royal family of racism, much emphasis has been placed on the different treatment received by the two women.

– “Shop window mannequin” –

But Catalina has not been exempt from criticism. Some feminists took issue with her perfectly groomed appearance in her appearance hours after giving birth.

The fact that she didn’t hide her postpartum bump was well received. But British actress Keira Knightley said Kate’s groomed appearance put pressure on women to “look pretty” and “hide our pain”.

Novelist Hilary Mantel accused Kate of looking like “a window mannequin with no personality of her own.”

However, Kate speaks passionately about some aspects such as the development of children or the influences on early childhood. “Our early childhood shapes our adult lives,” she said.

In July 2021, it launched the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood.

His love of photography is also known. Some of the official pictures of her family have been taken by her at her house or in her garden.

During the pandemic, Guillermo, who was infected with covid, and herself publicly supported the vaccination campaign and spoke with medical personnel and people who were wary of getting immunized.